How the Patriots Can Expose Texans' Defense

With all eyes on the New England Patriots, there's no better time to pull out a win than now.

Knowing Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix won't be playing in the AFC Championship game, this team has a clear path to the Super Bowl.

That said, they can't look past a Houston Texans defense that just shut down a four-time NFL MVP.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is much different than the Patriots, and that's something head coach Mike Vrabel is fully aware of. The Patriots are going to continue to play their style of football, the same exact thing that got them here in the first place.

Patriots Must Mix Things Up

As dominant as TreVeyon Henderson is, there's no way the Patriots can expect their 23-year-old to run all over this Texans defense. Coming off a game with just nine carries for 27 yards, they're going to look to get him back on track, and rightfully so.

Henderson should have a role carved out in this game, but it will all depend on if Rhamondre Stevenson remains hot. The former fourth-round draft pick did a ton of damage last week against the Chargers, and Vrabel knows this is the type of performance he expects out of him on a weekly basis.

Drake Maye is going to need to throw the ball efficiently, and that's something he's done all season. Maye, an MVP candidate, is looking to make a Super Bowl appearance in his sophomore season.

The Texans know Maye isn't afraid to use his legs, and that's something they'll have planned for in the back of their mind. The way they kept Aaron Rodgers in the pocket last week was incredible, and they'll have no issues winning if that's the case again at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Are This Close

While no one ever wants to look too far ahead, it feels like, at this point, a win over the Texans would all but guarantee them a spot in the Super Bowl. Maye is going to need to play the game of his life and protect the ball, two things he tends to excel at.

Sure, he had an interception last week, but that was his first since Dec. 21. The Texans are going to spy on him all game long, and it's going to take a stellar effort from the Patriots running backs to make sure they punch their ticket to the AFC Championship game.

