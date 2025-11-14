Patriots' Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson Lead Win Over Jets
The New England Patriots have officially proved they can remain on top.
A 27-14 Week 11 win over the New York Jets has moved the Patriots to a 9-2 overall record, keeping them on top of the AFC East. The home win also means New England concludes their rendition of Thursday Night Football leading the league with the best record; entering play against the Jets, the Pats were tied with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts are on a bye and do not resume play until Nov. 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Broncos themselves play the Chiefs on Nov. 16. A loss for Denver would give the Patriots the No. 1 spot in the league.
Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson Help Capture Win, Top Spot in NFL Within Reach
Quarterback Drake Maye's near-perfect showing over the Jets once again led many to once again state his chances for MVP. Maye finished going 25 on 24 attempts for 281 passing yards and one throwing touchdown in addition to running for two yards.
Former New England Patriots' linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley summarized Maye's performance by calling Nov. 13, "Maye Day."
Rookie running back Henderson continued his momentum from last week's play over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The RB concluded play with 62 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 19 carries. This comes after he also ran in for two touchdowns against the Buccaneers.
Henderson also caught for one touchdown in the third quarter, becoming one of only two rookies — alongside Rob Gronkowski — to record three touchdowns in one contest.
With this latest win, new head coach Mike Vrabel has also secured his fourth winning season as a head coach (9-7 record in 2018, 9-7 record in 2019, 11-5 record in 2020 and a 12-5 record in 2021 while serving as head coach of the Tennessee Titans).
He also becomes the sixth coach in franchise history to clinch a winning record in their first full season as head coach.
Budding star Efton Chism III saw three kick returns for 68 yards.
The Patriots defense finished with 58 total tackles and two sacks. Linebacker Elijah Ponder has now recorded a sack in consecutive games, making him the first Patriots rookie to do so since 2019.
Star defensive tackle and co-captain Milton Williams suffered an ankle injury on a collision with fellow D-tackle Christian Barmore and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The Patriots' latest win also came repping their new Nor'easter Rivalries uniforms, which they now boast a 1-0 record while wearing.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!