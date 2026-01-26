Rob Gronkowski Predicts Big Things for Patriots Super Bowl Return

If there’s anyone that knows what a Super Bowl appearance means to the New England Patriots, it would be Rob Gronkowski.

The legendary tight end played in four during his tenure with New England, and missed another due to injury. Now as an analyst on FOX, the future Hall of Famer is ready to crown this current Patriots teams as one of the greatest in history.

“That was one of the best turnarounds in sports from where the Patriots were last year then going out and getting Mike Vrabel as their head coach and having this turnaround and going to the Super Bowl,” Gronkowski said on the NFL on FOX pregame show. “Pats Nation: we’re going back to the Super Bowl, baby. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Of course, it’s been what feels like forever for Patriots fans. It’s the team’s first trip since Super Bowl LIII — Gronkowski’s final game in a Patriots uniform. He caught six passes for 87 yards, including one to set up the game’s only touchdown.

Gronk Knows What It Takes To Beat Seattle

It will also be a return to the NFL’s biggest stage for owner Robert Kraft, who will be going to his 11th Super Bowl since buying the team in 1994. From one New England legend to another, Gronkowsk says this is just another chapter in Kraft’s storied history with the Patriots.

“I can say this: that gold jacket is 100% waiting for (Robert Kraft) to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — there is no doubt about that,” Gronkowski said. “One of the best owners in all of sports. I mean, he’s going back to the Super Bowl.”

Nov 12, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots former player and current Fox Sports football analyst Rob Gronkowski speaks during a press conference where he signed a ceremonial one day contract at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In their way will be the Seattle Seahawks, the NFC’s top seed. Super Bowl LX will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX — where Gronkowski caught one of the Patriots’ four touchdowns — in Santa Clara, California, in two weeks.

A slugfest in the AFC title game resulted in a 10-7 victory by New England. It’s a stark contrast from the last few years, where a low-scoring game wouldn’t fall in the Patriots’ favor. Instead, the new regime — led by Mike Vrabel — has the Patriots in familiar territory.

Wins over the Chargers and Texans gave this fanbase a sense of normalcy in the postseason. With a Super Bowl opponent that’s well known around the New England region, it truly feels like the clock has turned back.

The Patriots jumpstarted the back half of their 21st century dynasty with the win over Seattle in 2014. Does the 2025 edition jumpstart a brand new dynasty in New England?

Gronk certainly thinks so.

“This is going to be a rematch. The last time Seattle was in the Super Bowl — it was versus the Patriots, and the Patriots won — and it was the start of the second dynasty,” Gronkowski said. “Is it going to be the start of the third dynasty?”

