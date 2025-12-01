Patriots' Mike Vrabel Gets Honest About Giants New Coach

The New England Patriots are getting ready for a Monday Night Football showdown against the New York Giants for Week 13, and the Giants are heading into the matchup with a recent, major staffing change.

On November 24, the Giants parted ways with former defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and bringing on Charlie Bullen. The change was their second major changeup in November alone, after firing head coach Brian Daboll on November 10 and bringing in current head coach Mike Kafka.

Ahead of the game, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talked strategy, but is clearly keeping his expectations realistic, as the Giants have not had much turnaround time to establish a whole new approach so late in the season.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel helps warm the team up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“I mean, if they can change the defense in a week — I don’t know — they’re better than we are,” Vrabel said, per the New York Post's Paul Schwartz. “Maybe he pressures more, maybe he plays more Cover 2. Maybe they — I would have no idea. But I think the structure has got to be somewhat the same. I mean, he may want to pressure more. I think that the calls that they have, those can always change. … It would be really hard to completely change from an under front to an over in base."

"But then, they were pretty multiple before. I think we’ll just always have to be prepared for things that they could do, and maybe that there’s more pressure on early downs, less pressure on third down or whatever those things have been. But I wouldn’t have any idea how he would plan on calling it…. We’ll have to just see and make sure that we’re prepared for anything that could come up throughout the game.”

Expecting the Unexpected

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Giants enter the matchup with long odds, facing the 10-2 Patriots with a 2-10 record (tied with the New Orleans Saints for the worst in the NFC). The Patriots are on a tear with a nine-game win streak, and are looking more and more like serious Super Bowl contenders. The Giants are expected to take advantage of their recent shakeups by being unpredictable in this game, and the on-fire Patriots will need to be ready for anything.

This is Vrabel's first season at the helm of the Patriots, and quarterback Drake Maye's sophomore year in the NFL. Despite their relatively cushy schedule, the Pats are coming off their 4-13 2024 with a bang. They'll hope to stay out ahead of the Buffalo Bills given their recent takedown of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and if they're as good as they have been, they should have a fairly easy time with the Giants.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!