Mike Vrabel Sets Patriots Tone for Playoffs

The New England Patriots secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC in Week 18 with a resounding 38-10 win against the Miami Dolphins, though it was not quite being enough to snatch the top seed in the conference and first-round bye from the Denver Broncos, who beat a heavily-rested Los Angeles Chargers team.

Returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season, when they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round by a score of 47-17, thoughts are very much optimistic as they go into their first round bout against the Chargers as the favorites.

However, speaking to the media on January 7, head coach Mike Vrabel noted that the Patriots are not simply in the playoffs to participate and have that stamp in the books - they are here to compete and look for the team's first Super Bowl ring since the 2018 season.

Mike Vrabel was asked about bringing playoff football back to Foxboro:



“I’m happy, I’m excited. But also, we’re not here just to get here. We have to be able to host games and compete for championships. There’s not gonna be any consolation prize for anybody. We understand what… pic.twitter.com/ZXoRFuKp86 — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) January 7, 2026

"I’m happy, I’m excited. But also, we’re not here just to get here." Vrabel said, via WEEI's Tom Carroll. "We have to be able to host games and compete for championships. There’s not gonna be any consolation prize for anybody. We understand what we have to do.”

How Far Can The Patriots Go In The Playoffs?

New England have an unusually difficult first-round affair- for a second seed - this weekend against LA, who in any other year could have easily come in as the fifth seed.

Despite the Patriots being favored, quarterback Justin Herbert will pose a serious threat to the defense, despite the Chargers' offensive line having regressed to being one of the worst ranked units in the NFL.

If they do manage to get past the Chargers, then any one of the Jaguars, Texans or Steelers will lie in wait for New England, all of whom present very different tests to the other.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Being at home for - at a minimum - the first two games of the postseason (if they play two games) is certainly a boost, but many will point to the team's comparatively "easy" schedule throughout the season.

Despite sporting a highly impressive 14-3 record on the year, the Patriots are 2-2 against playoff teams, with two of their games coming against the consensus two weakest teams to make the postseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers, against whom they went 1-1.

For a team with a second-year quarterback wit a roster that is broadly not super battle-tested against top-quality, playoff teams, the transition could be difficult. But with Drake Maye, fans will believe anything is possible.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!