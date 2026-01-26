Patriots Drake Maye Joins Elite Company With Latest Milestone

Now heading to Super Bowl LX, New England Patriots starting quarterback of Drake Maye has already added to the NFL history books.

At only 23 years old, Maye is now only the third quarterback in league history under the age of 24 to make the Super Bowl. He joins Ben Ben Roethlisberger (back in 2005) and Dan Marino (back in 1984). Maye is also the first QB in the NFL to have faced three top five defenses en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

The last play of the AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos on Jan. 25 saw Maye put the game on his back through New England's final drive.

The Patriots needed to convert on third down to essentially end the game and secure their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018 during the Tom Brady era. If the Pats got stopped, they would have had to punt the ball back to the Broncos and rely on the defense to stop Jarrett Stidham one more time.

Drake Maye Continues to Shine for Patriots Franchise

On 3rd-and-5, Maye took the snap and faked the handoff. He rolled back toward his left where he only had just one man to beat. Maye was able to just get around Broncos' linebacker Jonah Elliss to get the first down and secure New England's 12th Super Bowl appearance.

The Pats have already seen 11 Super Bowl appearances, including six wins and five losses. Head coach Mike Vrabel is also now the seventh head coach in NFL history to lead the team he played for to a Super Bowl, and the eighth coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl in his first season.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Maye scored the Patriots’ only touchdown in the game after a costly Broncos turnover. The rushing touchdown tied the game in the first half. In the second half, Patriots kicker Andy Borregales nailed a 23-yard field goal to give New England a three-point lead.

"What an atmosphere out here," Maye said postgame "Battle of the elements. Love this team. How about the defense? I love each and every one of them ... I’m so proud of this team. It took everybody."

Maye completed 10-of-21 for 86 yards with one rushing touchdown, as well as 10 carries for 65 yards on the ground. On the flip side, the previously mentioned Broncos QB of Stidham threw for 133 yards on 17-of-31 attempts with one touchdown and one interception by cornerback Christian Gonzalez with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

The Patriots and Maye's Super Bowl opponent has been revealed to be the Seattle Seahawks, with Super Bowl LX being scheduled for Feb. 8. Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 31-27, to advance to the ultimate championship.

