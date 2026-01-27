Stock Up/Down In Patriots' Win Over Broncos

The New England Patriots, fresh off a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in what used to be a complete house of horrors, are heading back to the Super Bowl. A cold, wintry game gave the perfect backdrop for the AFC championship, one that could have gone either way up until the very end.

At the end, however, were the Patriots making a few more plays to earn their 12th Lamar Hunt Trophy in franchise history and earn a date with the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch of 11 years ago.

The win, albeit more defensive-heavy than offensive, still featured a number of Patriots who showed out in the team's first conference championship victory since 2018. On the flip side, a few players also disappointed. Here's a look at some players who improved their postseason stock, and others who saw theirs drop.

STOCK UP: CB Christian Gonzalez

At first, Gonzalez was having a shaky game. Early on, Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham connected with Marvin Mims Jr. on a 52-yard bomb. In coverage was Gonzalez, who appeared to be just a step behind the receiver the entire route.

By the end of the game, the former first-round pick had totally rebounded. In a Stephon Gilmore-esque way, Gonzalez leapt up to intercept a Stidham pass, his first pick of the season and one that essentially iced the game away.

STOCK DOWN: P Bryce Baringer

The conditions outside didn't help the kicking game at all. Baringer -- usually a sure-footed punter -- struggled to connect on a number of boots. On his eight punts in the game, he totaled 303 yards, good for just 37.9 per punt. Some of the punts were wobbly off the foot, others just sailed out of bounds because of the wind.

Baringer's punts didn't come back to haunt them, and will likely not be as big a factor in warm California in two weeks.

STOCK UP: Defensive Line

Whether it was running down Stidham in the pocket, collapsing the running lanes for RJ Harvey, or even knocking down a field goal, the Patriots' defensive line did it all against Denver. Milton Williams pressured Stidham a number of times, knocking him down in the process. His running mate, Christian Barmore, continued his dominance in Denver, adding another sack to the team's totals.

And Leonard Taylor III -- a practice squad elevation -- blocked a Wil Lutz field goal with his right hand to keep the Patriots' lead at three. All in a day's work for a group that felt disrespected by the amount of discussion surrounding the Broncos' top offensive line.

STOCK DOWN: RB TreVeyon Henderson

In a game that featured plenty of ground game, the rookie Henderson wasn't much of a factor. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with 71 yards on 25 carries, but Henderson only amounted to five yards on a season-low four snaps. He wasn't targeted once in the passing game and only ran the ball three times. Should the Patriots hope to win the Super Bowl in two weeks, they'll need to get him revved up in the offense.

STOCK UP: QB Drake Maye (at times)

At times, Maye looked shaky. He held onto the ball a tad too long on some of the times he was sacked, and missed a few open throws. And yet, he made the plays that counted. On a third-and-six with under two minutes to play, Maye called his own number.

He rolled to his left on a quarterback bootleg, outracing Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss and adding in a stiff arm to pick up the first down and the conference title. Not bad for a 23-year-old playing in his first-ever road playoff game.

