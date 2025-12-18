Drake Maye Gives Scouting Report on Patriots New LB

The New England Patriots struggled to stop the Buffalo Bills in the second half of last week's 35-31 loss, so they went out and added another linebacker to their already deep room. The team signed free agent Amari Gainer to the practice squad, and the second-year player already has ties with one star in the locker room.

"I played with him my last year in college," quarterback Drake Maye said this week, mentioning that he and Gainer crossed paths in 2023 at the University of North Carolina. "He's a great guy in the locker room. He's good on the edge. He's fast. He's played inside a little bit. He's played on the edge."

Gainer, 25, spent his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders after going undrafted, playing in all 17 games with the team. The versatile linebacker was also drafted by the Arlington Renegades of the UFL, but never signed. Now with a shot to help the Patriots, his ability to play both inside and outsider linebacker can provide a spark for the New England defense, should he get called up.

"He played inside at Florida State, if I remember, in college," Maye continued. "He moved to the edge once he got to North Carolina. So, I know he was with Vegas, and it's good to see him back. I think everybody's just trying to see what they can do just to help us, whether it's on game day, throughout practice or whatever he can do."

During Gainer's college career that spanned six seasons between Florida Stats (2018-2022) and North Carolina (2023), he racked up 237 total tackles and 8.5 sacks across 59 games. As a redshirt freshman with the Seminoles, Gainer recorded a career-best seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

Drake Maye Reunites With His UNC Teammate

Now he joins a Patriots linebacking corps that already features starters on the active roster (Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens, Harold Landry, Jahlani Tavai) and some players still making their name on the team's practice squad (Otis Reese). Gainer also wasn't the only new player the Patriots brought in at the position, as they recently signed Chad Muma to the 53-man roster off of the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad.

Should Gainer get an opportunity to suit up on Sundays, his former (and now current) teammate knows what to expect.

"I know he's going to work hard, and I know he's got a good work ethic," Maye said.

