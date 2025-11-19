Why Does Drake Maye Point To Patriots Sideline After Touchdowns?
In an eerily-similar way that Tom Brady celebrated touchdowns with the New England Patriots, current quarterback Drake Maye has picked up one of the franchise legend's post-play traits.
After New England scores a touchdown, Maye will look to the sideline and point. To who? Maybe to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the playcaller in his ear. Maybe head coach Mike Vrabel? Maybe to someone else?
During his weekly radio hit on WEEI this week, Maye answered that question.
"I think, just give the coaches a little detailed credit after the play," Maye said. "It's always us that makes the plays, but they'll always say the players make the plays go, but credit to them for all the work they put in. I don't think enough of said about coaches, and how much time they spend. (I) always try to give a little credit to the sideline -- the position coaches and coach McDaniels for what they do."
Drake Maye Is Picking Up A Tom Brady Habit
The question was asked after the Patriots' 27-14 win under the primetime lights against the New York Jets last week. Following his lone passing touchdown in the game, which also coincided with rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson's third of the game, Maye turned to the New England sideline and gestured one finger to the coaching staff. A move that Brady continually did during his 20-year career with the Patriots, Maye says it's something he does to give the coaches calling the plays some of the credit after each score.
"Some of them, I think, are great calls," Maye said. "Some of them kind of just become a habit."
During his second year in the NFL, and first as the full-time starter, Maye has had plenty of chances to point to his coaches. Leading his team to a division-best 9-2 record, Maye has thrown for 2,836 yards (a league-high) while also tossing 20 touchdowns. Wideouts like Kayshon Boutte (five touchdowns) and Stefon Diggs (three) have become the young signal caller's favorite targets.
Maye also continues to be atop the projected leaderboard when it comes to the MVP award. It's early, but the Patriots quarterback is one of the few names that is continued to be brought up in conversations. It's a discussion the Patriots Hall of Famer that came before Maye also heard his name in a few times during his career, but
"It was awesome," Maye said last year. "Getting a chance to be around Tom, seeing how he’s wired — he’s wired different. He’s the GOAT, so just getting a chance to hear some wisdom from him, was an awesome experience. I look forward to hopefully asking him some more questions."
It's unclear if one of those questions was about pointing to the sideline, but after the first 11 games of this season, it can't be ruled out.
