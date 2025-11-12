Meet the Patriots Honorary Captain and Medal of Honor Recipient
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former United States Army Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts once described Gillette Stadium — the home of his beloved New England Patriots — as the NFL equivalent of “church.”
Yet, before taking the field for their Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets, it will be the Pats who pay homage to the service of a solider whose bravery and selfless dedication remind us of the courage required to preserve our freedom.
As part of the NFL’s month-long Salute to Service campaign, Pitts has been selected as an honorary captain for the Patriots’ commemoration and will feature prominently during the pregame portion of Amazon’s broadcast.
In fact, merely one glance at his impeccable service record makes it easy to see why Pitts is a well-deserving choice to partake in the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative.
Pitts, a native of Lowell, Mass, has been justly heralded for his extraordinary acts of heroism, some of which came at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty. He is particularly renowned for his fortitude in combat operations during the July 2008 Battle of Wanat, in the Kunar Province of Afghanistan, as part of the War on Terrorism.
Overcoming both near-fatal injuries, as well as heavy enemy fire from Taliban forces, Pitts remained steadfast in his commitment to the defense of his unit. His ability to fight while seriously wounded ultimately prevented the enemy from overrunning his unit’s Observation Post, which had sustained significant attack. He also helped preserve the integrity of fallen American soldiers, lost during that same battle.
Accordingly, Pitts’ service has earned him some of the most prestigious accolades the U.S. Armed Forces can bestow, including the Purple Heart, a Bronze Star Medal and the United States military's highest award — the Medal of Honor, which was presented to him in 2014 by President Barack Obama, thus becoming the ninth living recipient of the award.
Despite his highly-decorated resume, Pitts’ true heroism is best found in his intrinsic call to service — a vocation which has only grown stronger since the conclusion of his military service in 2009. While reluctant to add laurels to his accomplishments, Pitts recently joined New England Patriots On SI for an exclusive interview to discuss his commitment to serving others, as both a soldier and a citizen.
On SI Exclusive Interview with Sgt. Ryan M. Pitts
On SI’s Mike D’Abate (MD): Sgt. Pitts, your service to this country, at least in my estimation, is a true inspiration. I can’t even begin to understand the strength and dedication it took to make that journey. It inspires me just saying it but you lived it and continue to live it every day. What inspired you to serve your country in the U.S. Army?
Pitts (RP): “When I think back to that time … when I enlisted at age 17.. I wish I could say that it had been total altruism … a patriotism … a love for my country. I think that was there, but a big part of it was that I really didn't know what I wanted to do. My friends were being accepted into college … and I had been accepted too … but it just didn't feel like the path for me. I came from an honest, blue collar family. My parents would have done everything they could to help put me through school. But without a clear path [for college] I wasn’t going to be a great student at that point in my life. But, I knew I wanted to do something meaningful and I wanted to serve my country, so I decided to join the Army."
MD: We often hear the term ’sacrifice.’ It’s hard for those who have not served to really understand the concept of what it means. When I hear you describe your experiences, it becomes much clearer. But, it wasn’t easy for you … far from it. What types of challenges did you overcome to make that ‘sacrifice?’
RP: “I think one thing that happens when you choose to serve is that you, and those you serve with, all commit to one mission … to fight together and to fight for each other. I have served with so many different people with different backgrounds, different beliefs, even those from different countries. You accept everyone and they become your brothers and sisters. Their safety becomes even more important than your own. I wouldn’t really say that is a sacrifice. But, I think service teaches you that the time and commitment you make gives a greater gift back to those you fight for. I got that with the U.S. Army, but I got so much more, and it all has to do with the people I served with. I owe so much to what my brothers and sisters in arms gave to me.”
MD: While your active duty in the US Army may have concluded in 2009, your service continues to impact your life and the community … You serve as a youth football coach and mentor and while also spotlighting the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. How has this next phase in your life reflected your lifelong call to service?
RP: ”I think, on a personal level, there’s just a calling for all of us to just give it back to the country that gave us so much. Some of my fellow recipients date back to the Korean War and some from Vietnam … and these guys, it's been a lifelong right … some of them have 20 years of service or longer and they continue to serve. For me, its coaching football back home and being a voice for veterans causes. We [medal recipients] get to be involved in some unique engagements in our society. There’s the Medal of Honor Character Development Program, where we go into high schools and elementary schools and provide lesson plans for teachers or anybody that wants them to instruct kids on character and values based on the Medal of Honor.”
MD; This week’s pregame broadcast will also showcase the Medal of Honor Character Development Program, which clearly is a passion of yours. Please tell us a bit more about this venture.
RP: “It’s a great project, designed for 6th-12th grade students and it consists of academic lesson plans based on the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients and citizen heroes. While learning history and practicing a variety of academic skills, participating students also develop values that will benefit them and the communities they live in. It’s a free, secondary curriculum which can be easily adapted for use in a variety of classes and expanded to provide a basis for service projects and leadership development.”
MD; Lastly, we’ll end on a more lighthearted note .. as this is a Patriots audience we’re speaking to. The Pats are 8-2 heading to this matchup. Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye have this team back in the national spotlight. It’s going to be a great atmosphere at Gillette Stadium with the Pats wearing their new Nor’Easter Rivalries uniforms. How much are you looking forward to this Patriots-Jets game?
RP: “I'm very much looking forward to it. Gillette Stadium? Man, that is church, you know! It’s great to see the Patriots back on top and let’s hope they can get a win. But most importantly, it's great to be able to represent the society and highlight our mission. Every year, we want to do more. And we're focused. So, I'm really hoping that we can highlight our work that all the recipients are doing. And hopefully we can take it to the next level … just like the Patriots are doing right now.”
MD: Staff Sargent Pitts, again, I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude for your incredible record of service — particularly, your service as a Forward Observer in 2d Platoon, Chosen Company, 2d Battalion (Airborne), 503d Infantry Regiment, 173d Airborne Brigade. The bravery and dedicated service that you, and all veterans have provided to our country will forever be admired. Thank you for your service, and most whole-heartedly, for your sacrifice. A grateful nation will forever be in your debt.
RP: “Anytime, Mike. Thanks for having me.”
For more information on the Medal of Honor Foundation — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1999 to advance the mission and provide a path for financial support of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society — visit the Foundation Mission.
Background on NFL Salute to Service
In November 2011, the NFL announced the advent of their Salute to Service campaign, which showcases the military appreciation work of the NFL and its teams. The program typically takes place every November, with ceremonies on or near the time of Veterans Day.
Throughout the month of November, NFL teams designate a select number of home games as special military appreciation games. During these games, teams display “Salute to Service” banners on their sidelines, in addition to hosting ceremonies to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s troops. Camouflage equipment and military apparel are often worn by players and coaches, as well.
Salute to Service has done much to extend the appreciation for U.S. veterans, current soldiers and their families. It has also helped the NFL to extend their support of programs such as the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project. As a result, the NFL continues to be among the leading organizations to support and honor our Armed Forces.
