Patriots Sign Former Chiefs DT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the New England Patriots set to begin their on-field preparations for their Week 12 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, they have added some depth to their scout-team defense.
The Pats have officially announced the signing of defensive lineman Fabien Lovett Sr. to the practice squad. Lovett was initially signed to New England’s scout team on Aug. 28, but was released on Sept. 30
Lovett entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in May 2024, out of Florida State. The 6’3” 316-pounder, spent the 2024 season on the Kansas City practice squad. He was released by Kansas City on Aug. 26.
Having begun his college career at Mississippi State (2018-19,) Lovett went on to spend four seasons at Florida State (2020-23). In Lovett's first two seasons with the Seminoles in 2020 and 2021 he notched 42 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and three sacks. In 2022, Lovett notched 10 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one sack, one pass deflection and a forced fumble. During his final season at Florida St. in 2023, Lovett tallied 22 tackles with four tackles-for-loss and a sack. After the conclusion of the 2023 season, Lovett decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.
At his best, Lovett is an interior defensive lineman who has all of the physical tools and traits to be an impact player along the defensive front. His quick first step plus his lower-body and upper-body strength combine to make him an impactful defender against the run. Still, the 25-year-old would greatly benefit from improved consistency in the run game and especially when rushing the quarterback.
All Hands On Deck for Patriots After Milton Williams’ Injury
Lovett’s signing fills one of two spots the Patriots had available via their practice squad. The team will be without the services of starting defensive tackle Milton Williams — who was recently placed on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening drive of the team’s Week 11 win against the New York Jets. Per league regulations, Williams will remain out of action for at least the next four games.
In response to Williams’ injury, the Pats have chosen to replenish their depth along the practice squad. Along with Lovett, they also signed Otis Reese, who spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and part of the 2025 season on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. The 6’2” 230-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Mississippi in 2023.
Reese was released by Tennessee at the end of training camp this past summer and was signed by Buffalo to the practice squad. The 27-year-old was released by Buffalo from the practice squad on Oct. 7. He has played in 20 NFL games during his two seasons with Tennessee and has 26 total tackles, one interception, one pass-defensed and 12 special teams tackles.
Lastly, Harris was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3 and was elevated for three games. The 6’2’ 245-pounder has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2019-23) and Dallas Cowboys (2024) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Chiefs out of Middle Tennessee State in 2019. Since being placed on inured reserve, On SI has learned that Harris suffered a minor MCL injury. At present, Harris is hoping to be ready for what appears to be an inevitable postseason run for New England.
