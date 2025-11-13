Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Addresses Statue Rumors
Outside Gillette Stadium, a 17-foot statue of New England Patriots legend Tom Brady stands. Would Rob Gronkowski — who just signed a one-day contract to retire with the team that drafted him in 2010 — join him in bronze form?
According to the tight end, it's not likely.
Will Gronk Ever Receive A Statue?
When asked at his press conference to announce the honorary contract, Gronkowski downplayed the idea that he would receive a statue in the near future. Instead, he deflected it towards his Hall of Fame quarterback who helped him carve out a role in New England for nine seasons.
"Tom’s statue? It’s beautiful," Gronkowski said earlier this week. "Tom’s one of a kind. You’re throwing me on the spot like that. Mine if (owner Robert Kraft) put one, just put me in the end zone and me tiny, because Tom is one of a kind, the greatest. He played for 20-plus years here. I think that the only statue to be deserved here is Tom Brady, I mean, so I just will honor it and take pictures next to it."
If there's a short list of Patriots legends who deserve themselves immortalized outside of the stadium, Gronkowski would be on that very list. Outside of Brady and former head coach Bill Belichick, there's not many people who fans would pound their fists on the table for more than Gronkowski.
"The whole Gronk persona, everything about myself was all because of you guys, was all because of the fans here in New England, was all because of my teammates accepting me and everyone else here," Gronkowski said.
"Just accepting who I was from the very beginning and embracing it and letting me just play the game of football out on the football field. Everything established about my football career began here, here in New England as a Patriot. So it was an absolute no-brainer to come here and retire as a Patriot," he continued.
An obvious pose for a potential Gronk statue? Obviously it would be the legendary tight end spiking the ball. In an interview with Patriots on SI, Jeff Buccacio — the sculptor who created the Brady statue — says that if he could sculpt any other Patriots player, it would have to be Gronkowski.
"If there's anybody, I mean, I would love to sculpt him," Buccacio said. "I would love to just get a big giant, like rib crushing, like bear hug from Gronk, and sculpt that dude. Because he just, to me, embodies the getting shit done, but having a great time while I'm doing it (mentality)."
