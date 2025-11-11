Patriots to Debut Nor’Easter Uniforms in TNF
The New England Patriots have unveiled a new alternate uniform to be worn for their Week 11 rivalry matchup against the New York Jets.
Lovingly named the "Nor'easter" uniform, these latest threads have been designed as part of the NFL's new "Rivalries" program and were designed with the New England region's natural elements and maritime history in mind. The color features a deep Storm Blue base paired with white pants, with a white, matte helmet also being reminiscent of the snow in the area.
A notable new detail comes via new "NE" shoulder logo, inspired by nautical lettering and compass points, which is supposed to represent the unique nature of the Patriots as the only team to represent an entire region of the United States.
Fans React to 'Aura' of New Uniforms From Patriots
Fans have been loving the unveiling of the new threads, with many commenting on the "aura" they present.
"Patriots gained a ton of aura this season," one fan said on X.
Small pops of red are also seen on the jerseys, particularly with the Nike swoosh and the six stars which in turn represent the six New England states.
"Forecast: 100% chance of drip," another fan said.
"Week 11 just turned into a fashion touchdown," said another.
Jersey numbers in particular were also not overlooked — they are pulled from vertical striping and mesh-like design from the iconic 1990s Patriots uniform, evoking memories of Bledsoe-era battles.
New England previously wore the beloved throwback uniforms against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and wore blue on silver for their season opener against Las Vegas.
Evan fans not definitely fond of the Patriots have raved about their newest threads.
"I do hate the patriots… but these are sick," one NFL watcher said on social media.
"Why do they get all the nice stuff this league is rigged," someone else asked.
The Patriots' press release on the new uniform especially highlighted that they are to represent the perseverance of the entire New England region.
The uniforms will be on full display with the Patriots having the prime-time, 8:15 p.m. EST slot on Nov. 13 for TNF. Attendance at Gillette Stadium is expected to be high in addition to the number of viewers, with New England having most recently improved to 8-2 overall and currently sitting atop the AFC East; the Pats are tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos for best overall league record.
