Patriots Release Inside Look of Rob Gronkowski’s Final Day
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski officially retired with the New England Patriots.
After an illustrious nine years with the Patriots, tight end Gronkowski returned to Foxborough and signed a one-day contract in order to officially end his career with the Patriots. The signing took place on Nov. 12, with "Gronk" humbly expressing how grateful he is to now be a New England alum for life.
"I'm a Patriot for life," Gronkowski said in his opening remarks. "The whole Gronk persona was all because of you guys, the fans. Everything established about my football career was all about being here."
Patriots Release Behind the Scenes Video on Gronkowski's Retirement Contract
The initial announcement of the one-day contract came in the midst of the Patriots eventually taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the other team Gronk won a Super Bowl with — in a 28-23 road win for New England.
On Nov. 18th, the Patriots released a behind the scenes of former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's retirement press conference and Keeper of the Light duties during the Patriots Week 11 Rivalries matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
The video was released on YouTube and also posted to the Patriots' X account.
In nine seasons with the Pats, Gronkowski played in 115 games and was on three teams that eventually won Super Bowl championships. His 17 touchdowns in 2011 still remain a league record for receiving scores by a tight end, and his 79 career touchdowns still puts him on top of the Patriots' franchise record books.
"Winning my first Super Bowl here, you know, that was always the ultimate goal," Gronkowski said when asked about his favorite moments. "And that first one will always be my favorite one. And just the feeling and the energy that came with it throughout that whole week after that will be a memory for life. The parade, the duck boats, all that. But winning that first Super Bowl vs. a very solid Seattle Seahawks team when they were going for the repeat. That memory will always be with me."
Gronk also set the Patriots' franchise record for receiving yards in a season by a tight end with 1,327 yards in 2011. He concluded his league playing career in 2021 with a final career total of 9,286 receiving yards alongside 92 total touchdowns.
New England's behind the scenes video highlights Gronkowski's game-day experience in the eventual 27-14 win over the New York Jets while also showing all the love provided to him by the Patriots' fanbase and Gronk's peers.
