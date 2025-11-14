Patriots’ Drake Maye Opens Up About MVP Support
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has never been one to rest on his laurels. However, as the “MVP” chants rang throughout the chilly night air surrounding Gillette Stadium during the team’s 27-14 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11, the 23-year-old could not help but marvel at the support he is receiving from the Foxborough Faithful.
“I thought the fans were awesome,” Maye said with a smile from his postgame podium. “I think it was pretty sweet for the prime time game … my first one at home. It was pretty sweet … I’m just glad we won.”
And win, they have!
New England’s Week 11 victory over theJets improved the Patriots’ record to 9-2, securing their first winning season since 2021 when they finished with a 10-7 record. Historically, this season is now the Pats’ 36th winning campaign since the 1970 merger, second only to the 41 winning seasons by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft completed 25-of-34 passes for 281 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions against New York. For the season, Maye has totaled 20 touchdowns, in contrast to only five interceptions. During New England’s current eight-game winning streak, the UNC product has thrown 15 touchdowns to only three interceptions. Accordingly, it should come as no surprise that Maye is earning deserved mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.
Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6’4” 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. In fact, Maye has carried the ball 70 times for 285 yards and two touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique.
Drake Maye Remains Focused, Despite Being the ‘Toast of the Town’
Despite the temptation to buy into the hype, Maye remains staunchly focused on making improvements on a week-to-week basis. With New England’s next game taking place on Nov. 23 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pats’ starter is intent on using his time away from the gridiron to prepare for his next opponent — a point cautiously echoed by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.
“I would say [Maye’s] performance in general has been what we expect,” Vrabel told reporters following the game’s conclusion. “We have high expectations for Drake. He has high expectations for himself. He'll continue to improve. I know that he'll stay humble through this all … We just have to continue to focus on the little things, operation, unforced errors throughout the offense. That’s the only thing that really stops us offensively.”
In the final analysis, Maye’s performance has not only earned him the chance to be mentioned among the NFL’s elites at his position, but also the right to be considered for its top prize. While the chants surrounding his name are likely to increase in the coming weeks, the North Carolina native remains grateful for the support he is receiving from his hometown crowd in the midst of what could be a special run of success this season.
“I think our fans have been great with me since I got here, since I got drafted,” Maye added. “I just appreciate them for embracing me, and trying to embrace this city and give these fans and this team and just myself just leave it all out there and give it everything I got.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!