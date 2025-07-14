Jakobi Meyers Has Earned Right to Get Extended by Raiders
The National Football League is reaching that point of the offseason where it is almost time for training camp to start. All the teams will report for training camp later this month. That is when you know that the new season is almost here. Training camp is the last step before the teams start making all their new rosters and what their team will look like next season when they take the field.
It is also a time when we might see players start to hold out because of their contract situations. That is a hard time for the player and the team. Because mostly of the time, the team and the player end up coming to an agreement, but that will come late in training camp. When that happens, then the player is playing catch-up and trying to get in game shape and build chemistry with his team.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, one player that should get an extension before the start of the season is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers is entering his final season with the Raiders next season. And if the Raiders are smart, they will not go into the season without giving Meyers the extension that he deserves. Meyers did have a great season last year and is now the Raiders' true No.1 wide receiver.
That does not surprise many because Meyers is well respected not only by the Raiders and his teammates, but also by people are the league.
Meyers has the best year of his career with the Raiders. It was the first time that Meyers reached the 1000-yard mark. Meyers also lead by example and played hard all season long last year. Meyers had to step up and take over as the Raiders' No. 1 receiver last season and he took full advantage of that.
Meyers has earned his contract extension and it is because of what he gives the team both on and off the field. But next season, you are going to see more of Jakobi Meyers and see what he brings to the table after a whole training camp as the Raiders' No. 1 receiver. He also has a new quarterback throwing him the ball, and it will serve him well.
