Raiders' Jakobi Meyers Will Be Vital for Young Receiving Core
One player that can have an even better 2025 season than he had last year is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. With all the moves the Raiders made this offseason, the one that can benefit the most is Meyers. He will be ready to rock and roll for the Raiders offense that is looking to get back on track and be way better next season than it was last season.
The Raiders on the offensive side of the ball are going to have a new look in most areas. The biggest position upgrade this offseason came at the quarterback position.
The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The new regime wanted to go after a quarterback who knows how to lead the offense and has that veteran leadership. The Raiders got that with Smith.
The Raiders will also look a lot different at the wide receiver position. The Raiders will have Meyers back next season, and he will be the veteran of that group next season. Meyers will be the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver. And many do not give Meyers credit for being a true No.1 receiver, but he has shown that he can be that, and the Raiders believe in him so much.
Meyers is coming off his best season of his NFL career. It was the first time that Meyers reached the 1000-yard mark. It was a good year for Meyers, and he is looking to back that up next season. And he is going to like catching passes from Smith. That connection can turn into something special starting next season.
Meyers is going to be stepping into a new role next season as well. He is going to be the veteran leader for the rest of the wide receivers. The Raiders will be going young at the wide receiver position in 2025, and they believe in them and in Meyers to lead them.
It is going to be vital that Meyers shows the young core of receivers how things are done and how to get better both on and off the field. Meyers is a great teammate and is going to help all his teammates in any way he can next season.
