Derek Carr Endorses Potential Raiders' HC Option

The Las Vegas Raiders are in another head coaching search this offseason. This will be the second straight offseason that the Silver and Black will be looking for a new head coach.

For a team that has been looking for stability for a long time, they will have to wait another season to see if they get it. The Raiders want this next head coach to bring that to the franchise and want to end this cycle of having coaches only being in the building for one or two seasons.

They did the same thing last season and thought that was going to be the last one they would be doing in a while, but after a 3-14 season and having one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, they were left with no choice but to hit the full rebuild button for real this time.

Raiders owner Mark Davis did not want it to happen, but he was left with no choice because he knew he could not retain the same staff and expect a different result next season.

Davis now turns to his football people as they look for the best candidate to be here for the long haul and get this rebuild started in the right way. General manager John Spytek let it be known in his press conference earlier this week that the franchise has to set realistic expectations, and that is that this team is not one season away and is looking to build it from the ground up.

Now it is their job to find the best head coach who gives the Raiders the best chance to have stability. Former Raiders head coach Derek Carr spoke about his former offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, who is a top candidate for the Raiders, and they have set an interview for him already.

Derek Carr on Klint Kubiak

"That will be awesome," said Carr about Kubiak, if he is the next Raiders head coach on the Home Grown Podcast. "I am not saying a word. Go Raiders!"

Kubiak is the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, and before that, he was Carr's offensive coordinator in New Orleans with the Saints. Kubiak is leading the Seahawks' offense this season, and they are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. He is a great offensive mind, and the Raiders could be looking for that, especially with a quarterback in mind with their first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

