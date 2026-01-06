Why Raiders' Potential QB Fernando Mendoza Is Generational

The Las Vegas Raiders' biggest need this offseason on the field is a quarterback. The quarterback position is the most important in the National Football League. Without a quarterback, you are not going to get anywhere in this league, and your team is not going to win a lot of games.

We have seen that happen with the Silver and Black over the last few years. The Raiders now have the opportunity to address the position and do it how they want it to be done.

The Raiders hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And many have them taking a quarterback at the top. That will make the most sense. The Raiders have their chance, and one they have been waiting for a long time. They must take advantage of it because you do not get to have the top pick in the NFL Draft often, and you never know if there is going to be a quarterback like the one that is the top prospect this upcoming draft in Fernando Mendoza.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks in a press conference after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza is Generational

Mendoza is the best player in college football this season. He has won the Heisman and is looking to lead his team to the National Championship. He has everything you are looking for as a leader at the quarterback position.

And his game on the field is great as well. This could be the future of the Raiders for years to come. Mendoza is seen as the top prospect by many and one that you have to take if you are the Raiders.

"I am telling you, I think he is a generational guy", said Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. "I think he is generational. That is how I am describing Fernando Mendoza . Not just because of the way the ball comes out and the way he is built. 6'5 230. That is exactly what you want. He can run. But in between the ears, he is a Sunday guy. It is not a question asked. Like everything you want basically in an NFL quarterback from what we learned about Fernando Mendoza."

"It is like, I do not know how many of these guys pop up. I do not know how many of these things are out there ... Just roaming out in 2026 ... Fernando is like dissecting the defense. He talks about these quarterbacks getting their second chapter later in their careers ... Feels like Fernando is already at that. He is already at the second chapter, where he knows what he is doing."

