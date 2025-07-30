Raiders Veteran Details Learning the Chip Kelly Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders are going into this season with a lot of new faces on their team. Both on the coaching staff and among players. That is why this offseason and training camp have been a big one for the organization as a whole. As the Raiders continue with training camp, they are looking to build that chemistry and have the players learn the way they want things run and learn the new schemes.
The Silver and Black want an improved offense next year, and one huge move they made was bringing in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly is a well-known offensive coordinator in the NFL, and everywhere he has gone, his offenses have always been unique and have a special spice to them. For the Raiders, it was important to bring in an offensive play caller who knows what he has in his players, and he is going to cater to that.
The Raiders' offense is filled with talented players and good weapons. That is something that Kelly is going to benefit from. Kelly knows what he has in his offense, and he is going to put them in the best position to be successful this season. He is looking to give the offense every advantage that they can have, and this Raiders offense is going to be interesting and fun to watch for this season.
But for the Silver and Black, it all starts with the offensive line. That is something that they need to have if they want to have an improved offense this season. Kelly is helping with that as well, and he is thinking about the offensive line when putting together the right offense for the team.
"Really good, when it is new for everyone, there are a lot of details to lock down," said Raiders offensive lineman Alex Cappa. "There are a lot of different scenarios, different fronts on every play you've got to discuss. Every detail. So that stuff arises during camp, and we got a lot of that work during OTAs. It has been smoother in camp because everyone has an understanding already from OTAs."
The Raiders offense is going to be in good hands this season, and do not be surprised if they are making a lot of noise.
