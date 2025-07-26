Raiders' Geno Smith Is Building Winning Habits
The Las Vegas Raiders want to prove a lot of people wrong next season. They have made a lot of key moves in the offseason that have set their team up for success going into the 2025 season.
The Raiders are going to still have to prove it on the field by winning games, and they know that. But there are still a lot of people who are doubting the Silver and Black heading into the new season.
The Raiders have new voices that are leading important areas of the team. Head coach Pete Carroll is leading the way for the team on and off the field. He is a head coach who has had a lot of success at the National Football League level.
Now he is trying to bring that to the Raiders as they have been looking for a head coach who fits the veteran presence they have been looking for. That is what Carroll bring to the table. He is a proven leader, no matter which team he is coaching.
The Raiders also have veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading the way for the Raiders' offense on and off the field. He was picked up by the Raiders via trade this offseason. He is what the Raiders have been looking for in a quarterback for the last few years. He is the real deal, and now the Raiders have a threat at the quarterback position heading into the new season.
In the AFC West, you have to have a quarterback like Smith if you want to compete to win it. That is something the Raiders now have, and there is a lot of excitement going around in the Raiders' building.
"Yes, as a great man once said, 'Just Win Baby," said Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. "That is what he is here to do. We are here to win. It is about what he does every single day. Winning habits. Creating a winning mentality. That is something we are doing already. He just has to take it one day at a time, one step at a time."
The Raiders are set up well for the 2025 season. Now they are looking to build that chemistry in training camp. The Raiders have gotten off to a fast start in training camp this week.
