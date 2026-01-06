Raider Nation Gives Their Pick at No. 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially on the clock as they have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have their option on what they want to do with the pick. The Raiders finally have the top choice in the draft, and what they do with it could determine what this franchise does for years to come on the field.

Raider Nation is the best and most loyal fanbase in all of football. Raider Nation gave their thoughts on what they want to see the Raiders do with the first overall pick.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fan Javier Reyna aka Raider Javi reacts in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Nation on First overall pick

"I think the pick, along with cap space, is the biggest lure for a new head coach. I don’t think Moore is the pick. Seems like Mendoza , and if the new coach thinks the kid is the future then I hope we hopefully have a new happy couple."

Raiders fans are clearly all in on the quarterback position, but it is also fair to note the franchise has plenty of other significant needs. The Raiders had maybe the worst offensive line in football this year and still need to upgrade their offensive weapons to prepare their future quarterback for success.

With that said, the easiest path for the Raiders to climb back to a winning era of football is to find a true franchise quarterback they can build around for the long-term future. Without that, the Raiders will still be lost.

"Whatever it is, it needs to be the right call. Who am I to say what they should do. That’s why people get paid and I’m not one of them. Heh."

I'm not sold on a #1 QB, many teams including us have swung and missed.

Can't we get a competent QB who has seen game snaps and trade for picks to draft OL and DL needs.

You can't have a good team without a good OL & DL, that's where our weakness is.

He seems to be the only trustworthy QB in this year's draft, and the Raiders needed a QB 5 years ago

Mendoza. He has the talent + You can’t teach character, the most important trait and it’s the most important position in football.

