Raiders Continue to Be Underestimated
The Las Vegas Raiders are just a couple of weeks away from their anticipated season debut, and their week one opponent is the New England Patriots. They'll be on the road early in the season, and this game will be a good test to see if they're ready to take that next step as a team.
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article where he predicts where each team will take its first loss of the season. For the Raiders, he predicts the Patriots will be too much for them to handle.
Win or Loss?
"The schedule-makers didn't do any favors for the Raiders, who have to fly across the country for a game that will kick off at 10 a.m. PT on their body clock. The Patriots have added several key players on defense this offseason and those players will likely give Geno Smith some trouble", said Breech.
What Breech fails to acknowledge is that while the Patriots do have an impressive defense that could be capable of making Geno Smith uncomfortable, the Raiders boast a defense that can do the same thing to Drake Maye.
Even if their defense no longer has Christian Wilkins alongside Maxx Crosby, they'll have a healthy Malcolm Koonce as well as a secondary that can make things difficult for Maye through the air. The Patriots have made positive changes to their offensive line through the draft, but this is still Maye's second year in the league.
Pete Carroll also has the experience to make things uncomfortable for Maye, and while TreVeyon Henderson has looked explosive in their run game, I don't think the Patriots are going to be able to do whatever they want on the offensive side of the ball.
On the other hand, I think Ashton Jeanty has the potential to feast in his NFL debut. The Patriots' defensive line has talent, but Jeanty has shown he can bounce off tackles and produce yards out of thin air.
If I were in Carroll's shoes, I'd place more faith in the generational running back than in Smith taking his chances with a secondary that's better than their defensive line. Regardless, this will be a tough game for the Raiders to come out on top, but I have faith they can start off 2025 with a bang.
