Raiders’ Crosby Continues to Impress
The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold in the 2019 draft when they selected Maxx Crosby in the fourth round of the draft. He's now an anchor on their defense and is one of the brightest stars they've had in the 2020s.
FOX Sports released an article going over the top ten players from the 2019 draft, and it's no surprise that Crosby is on the list. He's ranked the second-best behind fellow defensive end Nick Bosa, and just above wide receiver AJ Brown.
"After being selected in the fourth round of the 2019, Crosby recorded 10 sacks as a rookie and has arguably become one of the league's best defensive players over the last four, turning into a rare highly-productive every-down player along the edge".
He is one of the league's best defenders and has been for a couple of years now. He's yet to win Defensive Player of the Year, but he's gotten a few votes throughout the years. He's sure to win one before his career is over.
"He earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl this past season after recording 7.5 sacks in just 12 games. The two-time All-Pro was also ninth in pass-rush win rate (20%) and second in run-stop win rate (37%) among all edge rushers this past season, helping him earn an extension that was the richest ever for a non-quarterback at one point in NFL history this offseason".
Crosby was among a multitude of stars on the defensive side of the ball who were injured for the Raiders last season, a list which included Malcolm Koonce as well as Christian Wilkins. This led to their usually pesky defense becoming less than mediocre.
However, much like the rest of the Raiders roster in 2025, the defense will be much improved, and Crosby will take charge and lead their defense into becoming one of the best in the NFL. They'll have everyone come back from injury, but also added key additions in the draft.
Their defense will become even better if they execute any of the moves they've been linked to so far in the off-season. They still have plenty of cap space and a need in the backfield, which has led to them being linked to defensive backs like Jalen Ramsey or Justin Simmons. Either way, the Raiders must feel blessed to have gotten a player of Crosby's caliber so late in the draft, and he'll continue to impress and be a leader in their locker room for plenty of years to come.
