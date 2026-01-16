Patriots Make Decision on CB Christian Gonzalez’s Status After Concussion

Late in the Patriots’ 16–3 AFC wild-card win over the Chargers on Sunday, an apparent injury to cornerback Christian Gonzalez gave New England fans a massive scare.

Fast forward to Sunday’s divisional-round game against the Texans, and Gonzalez appears to be back in working order. The Colorado and Oregon product has no injury designation and will play, the Patriots said Friday.

Gonzalez appeared to hurt himself trying to break up a pass—something he did 10 times this regular season in 14 games. He finished the year without an interception, but was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

New England, which endured an uncharacteristically poor year on defense last season, finished fourth in the league in scoring defense and eighth in total defense in 2025. The Patriots will now face a Houston offense down a key component in wide receiver Nico Collins.

The last time New England advanced as far as the AFC championship without legendary coach Bill Belichick or quarterback Tom Brady was 1996, when it lost to the Packers in Super Bowl XXXI

