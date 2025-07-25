BREAKING: Raiders Release DL Christian Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders have made one of the most jaw-dropping moves of the NFL offseason by voiding the rest of Christian Wilkins' guaranteed money in his contract and releasing him from the team. Not only is this a major hit to their salary books, but a move that came completely out of left field.
The reason for the Raiders' releasing him right as training camp has begun has to do with the foot injury he sustained that kept him out for the majority of last season. The Raiders' front office must've believed that the recovery process wasn't going along smoothly, so much so, they decided to cut their losses while they were ahead.
Wilkins' time in Las Vegas is now over, and he was meant to be Maxx Crosby's running mate along the defensive line.
When they signed him, the expectation was that he would contribute heavily for the duration of his contract, a contract that had him on the team for four years. All of a sudden, the Raiders released him after just playing with the team for five games for the previous regime.
Signed to a massive deal by Tom Telesco last offseason, Wilkins time in Las Vegas has now ended with a whimper and that is it.
Even though the Raiders were able to void his guaranteed money, they will still have to pay out the rest of his contract, which means that any team can now pick him up for a relatively low price. What does this mean for the rest of the team?
This move places a lot of pressure on their incoming rookies to develop quickly and become a part of that Raiders rotation early on, as well as giving Crosby even more work on his plate. He had already seen plenty of double-teams, but without the presence of Wilkins, opposing teams will be even more inclined to limit him as much as possible.
This move hurts the team in the short and long term, but we can only speculate as to why it was done. For now, Raider Nation must process this news and prepare itself for the media storm that's about to happen whenever Wilkins decides to speak out.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and weigh in on the release of Wilkins!
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.