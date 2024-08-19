Raiders' Secondary Continues to Impress Ahead of 2024 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are 0-2 in the preseason, but those games have had some positive flashes.
Surprisingly, one of those positives has been the play of their secondary. Entering the offseason, there were many questions about that group and how they could look once the regular season rolls around.
Those questions seem less important after the unit has played good football throughout training camp and the preseason. The Raiders’ secondary has looked like one of the most encouraging parts of the entire team this summer.
A lot of that can be attributed to how Jack Jones has performed. There were questions about how Jones would respond to being the Raiders’ top cornerback over an entire season, but so far, it looks like he should have no problem replicating that level of play when the regular season begins.
Jones has eight tackles, three passes defended, and an interception through two preseason games. He has looked like one of the best players on the Raiders’ defense during these games, which could elevate the defense's ceiling.
He has a nose for the football and a supremely competitive nature. When you combine those things, you have a cornerback ready to lead a unit of young, unproven talent.
Second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett has been running with the first-team defense for most of training camp and the preseason. Bennett struggled with injuries and inconsistent play in his rookie season but is looking to bounce back and prove he deserves to be the outside corner opposite Jones.
He has two tackles and a pass defended this preseason. Bennett has excellent physical tools and impressive speed, which have been on display as he looks to take advantage of his opportunity.
The safeties have been playing well, too. Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps are important parts of this Raiders defense, and they have been playing the run well and looking good in coverage.
Coach Antonio Pierce is focused on deciding on a starting quarterback, but he has also evaluated his secondary's performance. He should be encouraged by what he has seen, as several players have been playing great football with great confidence.
If the Raiders can maintain this level of play from their secondary in the regular season, their defense has a chance to reach their high ceiling.
