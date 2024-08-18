Will Raiders Be Better Rushing or Passing Attack in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2024 season looking for consistency on offense.
The Raiders had great offensive moments in 2023, including dropping 63 points on the Los Angeles Chargers. However, they also had rough moments, including going scoreless in a game where their defense allowed just three points against the Minnesota Vikings.
Coach Antonio Pierce brought in Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinator as he enters his first full season leading the Silver and Black. Getsy coordinated an elite rushing attack with the Chicago Bears in the last two seasons.
Getsy’s expertise in scheming up effective run games, coupled with the Raiders’ elite pass-catching weapons, could beg the question: will the Raiders be better running or passing the football in 2024?
Let’s make a case for both.
Regarding the rushing attack, the Raiders cannot be much worse than last year. On average, they did not break the 100-yard mark, averaging just 90.7 yards on the ground. The Bears averaged over 140 yards running the ball under Getsy, which ranked second in the league.
The Raiders should be a much improved rushing attack this season. If Zamir White can replicate his production from the final four games of last season, he could have a big year as he takes over as the team’s top back.
As a passing attack, the Raiders have to find out who their starting quarterback is. Aidan O’Connell was impressive towards the end of the 2023 season after taking over as the starter midway through the year.
O’Connell involved Davante Adams and Tre Tucker in the offense more than Jimmy Garoppolo did. Garoppolo looked Jakobi Meyers’ way much more when he was the starter, and Meyers’ targets dropped off after O’Connell took over.
Gardner Minshew will likely spread the ball around, which is a good thing for this talented group of receivers and tight ends. If the Raiders can figure out their quarterback situation, they should have one of the top passing attacks in the league.
While the Raiders want to be balanced offensively, their identity will likely be establishing the run and winning games in the trenches.
However, it is hard to ignore how good their passing attack could be with consistency at quarterback. It will be interesting to see which element of the Raiders’ offense is better.
