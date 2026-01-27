Latest Raiders Coaching and Franchise News: Fernando Mendoza Update
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of an exciting time, and one that won’t end as soon as they choose their next head coach.
As soon as Tom Brady and John Spytek select their next man, which could come sooner rather than later, there is then the process of assembling a new staff, jumping in with superstar evaluator Brandon Yeargan, and starting to develop Spytek’s big board in preparation for the next NFL Draft.
Today on our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we offer the latest on the coaching search, as it appears to be wrapping up. Additionally, we talk to Fernando Mendoza and discuss our latest NFL Mock Draft 3.0.
Watch the Entire Podcast Below:
The Coaches in Play
- Davis Webb, 31, Denver Broncos, PGC
Webb is the clear front-runner for the job. He was not on the original frontrunner list, but he was on the original list to interview, and he nailed that interview. His subsequent second interview didn’t disappoint as well. A Sean Payton disciple, this could be very interesting.
- Klint Kubiak, 38, Seattle Seahawks, OC
He was the original front-runner for the job, and has done nothing throughout the playoffs, but watch his stock rise. His tremendous offensive prowess has him coaching in the Super Bowl, and while the Raiders would like to do a second interview, at the time of this writing, Kubiak has not acquiesced to that.
Close, but No
- Brian Daboll, 50, Former New York Giants HC
Daboll had his second interview this morning, but is already in Tennessee to take the job as the Titans' OC. Sources, VERY CLOSE to the situation, tell us that, “There is a very limited window here that he could back out if the Raiders offer the head job.” Some speculated that Daboll’s interview today was for the Raiders' OC job, but that speculation is inaccurate, as he was discussing the head coaching job. That time has now come and gone, and Daboll is not a viable option for the Silver and Black. At the time the podcast was taped, it was still possible.
Buy Your Mendoza Jersey
My colleague Zeke Trezevant wrote an article that got Raider Nation buzzing. In the article, Trezevant didn’t advocate for trading the number one overall pick, but he did advocate listening to all offers.
The Raiders should. I wouldn’t trade him unless someone was willing to do something stupid. You have to listen, but neither Trezevant nor I, for that matter, thinks the Raiders should, or will.
Our Latest NFL Mock Draft 3.0:
- Round 1, Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
- Round 2, Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
- Round 3, Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
- Round 4, Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
- Round 4, Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
- Round 4, Louis Moore, S, Indiana
- Round 5, Devin Moore, CB, Florida
