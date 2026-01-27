Latest Raiders Coaching and Franchise News: Fernando Mendoza Update

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of an exciting time, and one that won’t end as soon as they choose their next head coach.

As soon as Tom Brady and John Spytek select their next man, which could come sooner rather than later, there is then the process of assembling a new staff, jumping in with superstar evaluator Brandon Yeargan, and starting to develop Spytek’s big board in preparation for the next NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Today on our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we offer the latest on the coaching search, as it appears to be wrapping up. Additionally, we talk to Fernando Mendoza and discuss our latest NFL Mock Draft 3.0.

Watch the Entire Podcast Below:

The Coaches in Play

Davis Webb, 31, Denver Broncos, PGC

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Webb is the clear front-runner for the job. He was not on the original frontrunner list, but he was on the original list to interview, and he nailed that interview. His subsequent second interview didn’t disappoint as well. A Sean Payton disciple, this could be very interesting.

Klint Kubiak, 38, Seattle Seahawks, OC

May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He was the original front-runner for the job, and has done nothing throughout the playoffs, but watch his stock rise. His tremendous offensive prowess has him coaching in the Super Bowl, and while the Raiders would like to do a second interview, at the time of this writing, Kubiak has not acquiesced to that.

Close, but No

Brian Daboll, 50, Former New York Giants HC

Daboll had his second interview this morning, but is already in Tennessee to take the job as the Titans' OC. Sources, VERY CLOSE to the situation, tell us that, “There is a very limited window here that he could back out if the Raiders offer the head job.” Some speculated that Daboll’s interview today was for the Raiders' OC job, but that speculation is inaccurate, as he was discussing the head coaching job. That time has now come and gone, and Daboll is not a viable option for the Silver and Black. At the time the podcast was taped, it was still possible.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Buy Your Mendoza Jersey

My colleague Zeke Trezevant wrote an article that got Raider Nation buzzing. In the article, Trezevant didn’t advocate for trading the number one overall pick, but he did advocate listening to all offers.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders should. I wouldn’t trade him unless someone was willing to do something stupid. You have to listen, but neither Trezevant nor I, for that matter, thinks the Raiders should, or will.

Our Latest NFL Mock Draft 3.0:

Round 1, Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Round 2, Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Round 3, Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 4, Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Round 4, Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Round 4, Louis Moore, S, Indiana

Round 5, Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Fernando Mendoza.