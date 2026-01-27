The Las Vegas Raiders will be making one of the biggest draft picks in their franchise's history in a few months in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is because the Raiders have the most important pick of the draft, and that is the first overall pick.

The Raiders have not had this pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and now will have it again, and have to make sure they hit on the pick. The Raiders have struggled for the last two decades and since moving to Las Vegas, and now are in a rebuild once again.

The Raiders need to make sure they take the best player they need with this pick. It is clear to many around college football and the NFL who the Silver and Black will target with the first overall pick. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the Raiders' top prospect going into the draft.

Mendoza was the best college quarterback and player last season. He won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to its first College Football National Championship in school history.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Raiders' biggest need this offseason being a quarterback, there is no doubt that Mendoza should be the first overall pick. Not just because he is a quarterback, but he is the best quarterback coming out of college, and it is more than what he does on the field. He is a true leader, and his coaches, teammates, and inner circle all speak highly about his character. When you play quarterback in the NFL, that is one great trait to have.

Mendoza is ready for the NFL and clear No. 1 overall pick

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks to the media after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I know him very well and really came on my radar on his way to Cal. Someone tipped me off that this kid is going to be really good," said Jordan Palmer on The Jim Rome Show. "I have just been watching him and building a relationship with him over the last few years. I was pretty involved with him in the portal last year, of what to do and not what to do. Where to go and not where to go. And I do not ever tell kids where not to go, but help give guys the process of when the portal opens and closes."

"Just got to see how he handles these big decisions and all of that. Look at the skill set, does not take you too long to go Oh look, NFL guy. He is mobile, he likes to make every throw on time, and he has been coached really well these last couple of years. He has been exposed to a lot of good football."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (16) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Fernando Mendoza.