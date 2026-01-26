Why the Raiders Need to Remain Open With No. 1 Pick, Fernando Mendoza Options

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and what appears to be an easy decision about what to do with it. The Raiders' quarterback situation has been among the worst in the National Football League over the past three seasons. They can fix the issue with the top pick.

Many of Las Vegas' issues over the years have centered around poor quarterback play. However, poor quarterback play has often been caused by, or worsened by, other pressing roster needs. This is the conundrum the Raiders find themselves in at the present moment.

One Exception for the Raiders

Las Vegas passing on the top quarterback in the draft, while holding the No. 1 pick seems hard to imagine. The only way they should make that decision is if they are offered a deal that is out of this world. It may not even be possible to do so. Yet, acquiring an additional haul of picks would help.

The Raiders have more holes than Fernando Mendoza can fill. Still, Las Vegas has nine other picks and tons of money to spend in free agency to build around Mendoza. This must be remembered, as it is unlikely the Raiders would draft Mendoza and not use their resources to build around him.

Analyst Dan Patrick recently shared his thoughts on what the Raiders should do with the No. 1 pick. He believes that the current state of the Raiders' roster is why Las Vegas should try to trade the top pick in the draft.

"If I am the Raiders, I trade it. I want to see what is out there. You do not have a coach yet. That is a tough situation for this kid to go into. He just officially declared for the NFL Draft. The Raiders, by all accounts, are going to take him, but I would not," Patrick said on the “Dan Patrick Show.

"It might be one of those [situations] where, "Man, you passed up on a generational talent. I do not think he is a generational talent. I think he is a great kid to have as the face of your franchise, and maybe you can build around him," Patrick said.

"His numbers were not great, but he was great when he needed to be. Is that enough to pin your hopes on that guy, on that team, in that town? I don’t know if Fernando Mendoza is a great quarterback. I think he’s a great story, but once again, I would not draft him number one if I were the Raiders."

Patrick is right, the Raiders should consider any and all offers on the pick. However, passing on Mendoza in 2026 because the Raiders' 2025 roster does not make much sense considering they have more money in free agency than nearly any team in the league and 10 total draft picks.

The Raiders' roster needs help, but quarterback is the most critical position on the field. Aside from an outstanding offer, which may not even come, the Raiders must select Mendoza. A team would have to blow the Raiders' socks off for that to happen. That seems unlikely at the moment.

Patrick may be right that Mendoza is not generational, but the Raiders do not need him to be. Bo Nix was not generational; he led the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl. Drake Maye and Sam Darnold are not generational, yet they are both in the Super Bowl.

There are countless cases in league history of quarterbacks who were less than generational who went on to appear in or win the Super Bowl. Las Vegas does not need Mendoza to be generational for him to be the correct pick. They need to build around him, and he needs to be competent.

Considering how things have gone for the Raiders' quarterback room over the past few seasons, the Raiders would be better off drafting Mendoza and it not work out than passing on him and he goes on to have a successful career elsewhere, while the Raiders continue failing to find a solid quarterback.

Las Vegas has spent years searching for a quarterback. It would be hard to imagine second-year general manager John Spytek passing on a franchise quarterback that has fallen in the Raiders' lap. Sometimes, the easiest decision is the best one. That is where things currently stand for the Raiders.

