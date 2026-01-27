Sean Payton Takes a Shot at Raiders During Davis Webb Pursuit

The Las Vegas Raiders have recently received opinions from far and wide on who they should hire as their next head coach. Las Vegas recently received thoughts on their head coaching search from a surprising source.

The Raiders have been cellar dwellers in general over the past few years, but especially in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs have long been the kings of the division, but the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos have gone from being nearly equally as bad as the Raiders to significantly better.

Las Vegas has continued to fall behind seemingly with each passing season, failing to win a divisional game for an extended period of time. Luckily for the Silver and Black, they are in position to improve across the board, like the Broncos and Chargers have done while Las Vegas has continued to sputter.

The Broncos and Raiders have a long history together, dating back to 1960. Even though the Broncos have won the previous four matchups, the matchup could take an even more interesting turn should Broncos assistant Davis Webb become the Raiders' next head coach.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on Webb potentially joining the Raiders. Never the one to hold his tongue, Payton made it clear he felt the daunting task of turning the Raiders around would be a significant challenge for Webb, likely in more than on regard.

"Well, it would be a pain in the *** for him," Payton said when asked about Webb's head coaching candidacy with the Raiders. Webb has quickly risen to the top of the list of coaches the Raiders are reportedly interested in. Webb has already interviewed with the team.

The Raiders' hiring Webb would, at the very least, weaken what has been a solid overall Broncos team since Payton's arrival. Webb has plenty of unknowns, as he is inexperienced by professional head coaching standards, but after hiring the oldest coach in league history, maybe Webb is the answer.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what he and the Raiders' front office are looking for in the team's next head coach. Las Vegas has taken its time figuring out who that coach will be.

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are,” Spytek said.

