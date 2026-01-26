Raiders Show Rare Discipline, Giving Hope to a Starving Fan Base
HENDERSON, Nev.—To call the present time in the Las Vegas Raiders world interesting, may be one of the biggest understatements of all time.
With the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft being a potential franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, and a new coaching search certain to yield an offensive mind to mold him, things are looking up.
A New Start
The Raiders this offseason have been methodical. They have known where they wanted to go, while operating with open minds for anything good to appear.
Interview after interview, the franchise has looked under every rock for the key leader to take command on the field to lead the Silver and Black as the new head coach.
The Candidates
We have previewed all of them before, and nothing has changed. The front-runners remain the same while the franchise continues to hunt.
- Klint Kubiak, Seattle Seahawks, OC
- Davis Webb, Denver Broncos, PGC
- Joe Brady, Buffalo Bill, OC
- Brian Daboll, Former New York Giants Head Coach
The Tom Brady, John Spytek Dynamic
GM John Spytek talked about the rebuilding of the Raiders and how that process will look collaboratively with he and Tom Brady.
“What really resonates with Tom and I think is our shared vision of what football is, and a lot of it goes back to Michigan. I think I've talked about this a little bit, but just the idea of work ethic and accountability and discipline and a team built on really the team. I mean, it kind of runs through my head, ‘The Team, The Team, The Team.’ I can see it written on the walls at Schembechler Hall and see Bo Schembechler saying it.”
Spytek continued, “We see football similar. We don't see it the same. We have plenty of discussions and disagreements, and I'm not afraid to tell him that. I think that's kind of why he likes me. But I do believe that we see things similar, and we've both had a lot of success seeing it that way, and I think we know what we're after, and it's up to us now to go find it."
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast digs into the search, the NFL Draft, and much more around the Silver and Black for your to enjoy.
Watch the Entire Podcast Below:
