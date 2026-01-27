Broncos Fire Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi After AFC Championship Run

The Broncos are making an eye-opening change to the coaching staff after their playoff exit in the AFC championship.

Denver has fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The move comes just two days after the Broncos were defeated at home against the Patriots, 10–7, in the conference title game.

Lombardi, 54, had been the offensive coordinator in Denver since 2023. In ‘25, the team ranked 10th in total yards and 14th in points scored. It was the first time the team ranked inside the top 15 in both categories throughout his time with the organization.

It’s not clear how much the organization’s playoff exit played into the decision to relieve Lombardi of his duties. The Broncos scored 33 points in their playoff opener against the Bills, but after quarterback Bo Nix suffered a fractured bone in his ankle, which knocked him out for the rest of the playoffs, the team scored just seven points in the loss to the Patriots with Jarrett Stidham under center. It was Stidham’s first start in an NFL game since 2023.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Payton was critical about various aspects of the Broncos’ offense this season. He pointed to the run game as an area the team needs to address, saying, “I feel like we're far enough along with the RPOS and stuff like that, but when we want to run it under center and control the game... we haven't been able to do it as much as I like,” (via Zac Stevens of DNVR). Denver’s rushing attack was 16th in the NFL in total yards this season.

There’s a possibility that the Broncos will look in-house for their replacement for Lombardi. Quarterbacks coach Davis Webb has generated head coaching interest from across the league, so it’d certainly make sense that he’d be a candidate for the newly-vacated offensive coordinator role in Denver.

