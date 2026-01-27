Titans Set to Hire Brian Daboll As Robert Saleh’s Offensive Coordinator

The Titans are planning to hire former Giants coach Brian Daboll as their new offensive coordinator to work under newly hired head coach Robert Saleh, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Daboll is still in the running for the Raiders head coach position, so he could still accept that role if offered to him. But regardless, Daboll has a job in the NFL coaching sphere for the 2026 season.

This news came shortly after it was reported that the Bills promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to become Sean McDermott’s replacement in Buffalo. Daboll had interviewed with the Bills for the role.

Daboll’s previously worked as an OC for four different NFL franchises in his coaching career—Browns from 2009–10, Dolphins in ‘11, Chiefs in ‘12 and Bills from 2018–21. Even though it’s been five years since he’s worked as an OC, it won’t be a totally new type of role for him.

The Giants ultimately fired Daboll back in November after the team started 2–8 on the season. Daboll posted a 20-40-1 overall record while spending nearly four seasons with New York. The Giants hired John Harbaugh as his replacement this month.

