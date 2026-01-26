Why the Raiders Have Some Decisions That Are Easier Than Others

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will likely be filled with a flurry of coaching and roster moves that will soon commence. The most significant of those decisions will be filling their head coaching vacancy. Las Vegas will then be able to build out its roster that sorely needs to be revamped.

There is plenty of blame to go around for the Raiders' woes over the past few seasons. Many coaches have been fired. Several highly paid additions failed to work out. The list goes on and on. It will take time, but the Raiders have a legitimate chance to right the ship this offseason.

The Raiders' Most Significant Decisions

Las Vegas ' possession of the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and money to spend, makes it a desirable position for the right coach. It is believed the Raiders feel that will be an offensive-minded coach. Davis Webb, Klint Kubiak, and Mike McDaniel are reportedly the top candidates.

The Raiders are finally in position to solidify their quarterback position for the first time in many years. They are widely expected to take Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com believes the Raiders will make the easy, and smart decision and draft the franchise quarterback that is right there for the taking with their No. 1 pick.

"Mendoza clearly distanced himself from the rest of the field at quarterback this past season, culminating in Indiana’s first-ever national title. With 39 touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone since 2024, the Heisman Trophy winner offers the kind of rare production the Raiders can’t pass up," Jeremiah said.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows the opportunity at hand is crucial. As he enters his second season as the team's GM, Spytek recently noted the organization's mentality moving forward.

“I think we have a great opportunity to build this franchise the right way now. We never want to be in the spot again. I never thought I would be in the spot, but we got to be real with where we're at. We have to understand the opportunity that we have in front of us, and our focus and our vision is on everything going forward now,” Spytek said.

“It's about team before self. It's about discipline. It's about accountability. It's about work ethic. Winning is fun, but it comes at a price, and it is required every day, otherwise this league is far too competitive. You can feel like you're close, but if you're off by a couple different things, you can end up at three and 14, and we've got to put a process and a system in place that demands the best of our players, of our coaches, of our entire football operations, and really the entire building every day.

