The Questions Facing the Raiders OL Before Browns Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders are having more offensive line issues than they did in the first half of the season. The Raiders' offensive line has not been good all season long, but now it seems like they just cannot find a rhythm or consistency when they take the field.
There is no excuse but some reasoning that this could be happening. The Raiders suffered a major blow when they lost their veteran left tackle and one of the best in the league, Kolton Miller, earlier in the season.
If that was not bad enough, the Silver and Black then lost starting guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, who was the team's second-best offensive lineman outside of Miller. That was another major blow for this team because you only have so much depth that it is going to cause problems.
That is exactly what happened in their Week 11 loss on Monday Night Football. The Raiders' offensive line could not get going, and more changes could be on the way. Right now, head coach Pete Carroll and the coaching staff are taking it day by day with the offensive line. It seems whoever has the best week in practice for the upcoming game is who is going to start.
"First off, everything is based on competition, meaning that we have to give them a chance and show them," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "We look at who they're matching up against, how they handle it, from the pass rush competitions that we do, the communications, so we're looking at it. Just like we evaluate everything, we try to mix the rotations so that we see guys against the best competition they could have."
"And we use all of that information, and then from there, it's subjectively, we make a decision on what we're doing. So, I mean, that's not any different than we've ever done in any position. We might specialize a little bit and try to make a big deal about that we're competing and everybody knows. And so, the guys are battling. And so, we try to make it kind out in the open."
Carroll on Jordan Meredith staying at the guard position
"Well, yeah, we banked on the fact that he had a lot of experience in his background there, and so we took a look at him, really. We had a couple extra days, and we took a look at guys to see what we had available. And he's a secure player, man. He does things right, and he's strong, and he doesn't get knocked around a whole lot."
