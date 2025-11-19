The Critical Mistake Pete Carroll's Raiders Keep Making
The Las Vegas Raiders had another embarrassing showing in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 11. The Raiders did not have anything to show for outside of a Maxx Crosby sack fumble early in the game. That was it for the Raiders, and it was another disappointing night at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders dropped to 2-8 and this game was not competitive at all, and they were blown out.
It was the type of game that you could say you would have liked to see the young players play in and get those important reps. That did not happen; instead, head coach Pete Carroll kept the starters out there for most of the game, and when the defense was getting torch, no changes were made until late in the game to get young players reps and see what they could do against a good offensive team.
The way it looks and sounds, the Raiders are not looking to give these young players any meaningful reps soon. They will still roll with who gives them the best chance to win, no matter what. That is something that does not make sense to do for this Raiders team. They are not going to make a push to the playoffs, they will not make the playoffs, and most people are looking into next season already.
Pete Carroll on Playing Young Players
"I think that is your guys' way of thinking," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll to reporters asking about playing young players. We are trying to win games. We are trying to do our best to win games right now. I thought that might come up. I do not know how to coach that way. We are going to take a look at everything we are doing. That is what we do on a week-to-week basis. That is the only way you do it."
"Every step we take, and I took accountability. This is my football team, and I had the chance to do something on the offense in this game, and we went after it. Some was promising, and some of it did not work out in balance-wise. And the score, because we could not stop them, knocked us kind of out of whack a little bit. That is how it goes, and we are trying to make it right, and we will keep working at it. There are a lot of guys who played last year on this team, on this offense."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Carroll's comments.