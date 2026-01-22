A Reasonable Do-Over Would Have Reversed Raiders' Fortunes

The Las Vegas Raiders have finished the last two seasons averaging the fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the National Football League. Three seasons ago, the Raiders finished the season averaging the third-fewest rushing yards in the league. The ground game has been an issue.

Although many disagree with drafting a running back high, few can argue with Raiders General Manager John Spytek deciding not to pass on what could still be a franchise-altering running back in Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders had a glaring need, and a glaringly talented running back came along.

Raiders' Do-Over

The Raiders would likely still draft Jeanty if given the chance, as he was able to break the franchise rookie record for most scrimmage yards in a season. He did so behind the worst offensive line in the league. With an improved roster, the Raiders' front office has reason to believe Jeanty will deliver.

Las Vegas must fix its offensive line this season and continue building the rest of the offense to truly get an idea of what Jeanty can be when he is not hit at or behind the line of scrimmage nearly every play. Still, after a 3-14 season, it is fair for some to wonder if the Raiders would do things over.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com noted that the primary reason the Raiders struggled this season was their offensive line. Yet, the Raiders passed on a solid offensive lineman they were rumored to be interested in potentially drafting instead of Jeanty.

"The Raiders finished with the worst total offense in the league, and while that unit’s issues were widespread, most stemmed from devastatingly poor O-line play. Vegas surrendered the most sacks of any team (64) and generated the lowest yards per carry (3.6), in no small part because Ashton Jeanty and the rest of the Raiders RBs were getting hit at, or behind, the line of scrimmage way too frequently (0.7 yards before contact; second-worst, per Next Gen Stats). Armond Membou provides some immediate help in a lost 2025 campaign and serves as a bedrock for the future," Bhanpuri said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by the Denver Broncos defense during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Spytek praised Jeanty, his first-ever draft pick as a general manager. The Raiders' disappointing season had little to do with Jeanty. It is fair to expect him to continue trending upward.

“I'm proud of Ashton [Jeanty]. It wasn't an easy season for him. He showed up every day and worked. He showed up every game and competed. He was always available for his teammates. He was an exemplary worker, and we've got to do a better job surrounding him with a lot of players that can help him, too. I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved, or you would expect from the sixth overall pick," Spytek said.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.