Which Key Piece of Rams' Offense Finally Broke Out
Throughout the offseason, much was touted about the Los Angeles Rams and their young, talented group of running backs.
In their 33-19 road victory against the Tennessee Titans, the Rams rushed for a season-high 149 yards after accounting for 72 in the game prior versus the Houston Texans. It was an impressive display against a defensive front that featured outstanding players in the trenches, signifying the spark of a new aspect of the offense.
That spark came with the assistance of Los Angeles's running back tandem, one that flashed its potential as the top player of the unit yearns for another productive season.
Kyren Williams, Blake Corum shine for Rams rushing offense
During the offseason, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur aimed to have a top running back and a consecutive 1,200-yard rusher, Kyren Williams, split carries with his fellow rushing mates, including Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter. All three running backs provide different styles of play that can give the Rams a change of pace within the offense.
Williams still handled a significant workload with 19 touches for 80 total yards, but when Corum subbed in, he created chunk yards and averaged almost nine yards per carry on five attempts. The second-year tailback out of Michigan had one of his best rushing days after missing a chunk of his rookie year with an injury. Now, he looks to eat at some of Williams' touches.
This is what the Rams need to give Williams a higher shelf life at a position that takes on much physicality. As productive and reliable as he has been, there is a reason why general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have added two running backs through the NFL Draft since 2024, and these young tailbacks are hungry for their share of the pie. Will it come sooner than later? It will depend on the games, situations, and Williams' health.
McVay and LaFleur need to see more of what they have with Corum in the coming weeks, as well as Hunter, a physical player who can provide the Rams with some power in the trenches and add yet another element to the offense. While Williams may see more snaps and production against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend, it doesn't mean Los Angeles isn't committed to playing the two other youngsters; they need their best player for the biggest games.
The opportunities are there for the Rams to have a strong rushing attack. If they want to have sustainability within their offense as the year goes on, this is the area to do it with Williams, Corum, and Hunter.
