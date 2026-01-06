The Rams' 2023 Draft Class is Nearing Legendary Status

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, despite their bold moves in the trade market, have built their team through the draft. While general manager Les Snead will have his likeness portrayed in Canton, Ohio one day, his 2023 draft class cemented that legacy.

Despite not having the sixth overall pick, as that was traded to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, Snead wheeled and dealed, selecting 14 players, with 11 of those players being selected on the final day of the draft.

Out of those 14 selections, six of them became unquestionable starters, while others continue to carve out various roles within the team. The Rams selected players such as Steve Avila, Kobie Turner, Byron Young , Puka Nacua , Nick Hampton, Warren McClendon, Davis Allen, Ethan Evans, Stetson Bennett, and Desjuan Johnson (Mr. Irrelevant).

McVay on the 2023 Class

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the class, calling them members of the young core of the team. The 2023 class is unique as they are one of the few who were drafted as Rams, played with Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and the 2024 draft class, who brought in players like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, amongst other superstars, being able to assimilate easy within the locker room while perpetuating the culture and maintaining the standards that won Super Bowl LVI.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“I think they've gotten a bunch of experience," stated McVay. "I think experience accelerates. I think when you are able to gain experience or go through a lot or have a bunch of snaps, you always talk about [how[ that becomes the repetition of learning. I think we've gotten a lot of conscientious guys that have played in a lot of meaningful games. They've had a lot of different experiences, a lot of different atmospheres and environments for those guys from [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] and [Defensive End] Kobie Turner and [Outside Linebacker] Byron Young's class."

"You're looking at guys that now they're getting ready to play in their fourth playoff game and there is a difference. The stakes are higher. You don't run away from that. You don't need to make stuff up. I think it's big. When you even look at just some of the guys that have stepped up even before that. Warren McClendon's been outstanding. I've just been really pleased with the collective young group. I think you've got guys that are a little bit more experienced in Matthew, we talked about Rob Havenstein, Higbee, those guys have been so steady."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) celebrates after beating the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Then there still is youth, but he seems like they've been around for a while with the guys like Quentin Lake and the [Running Back] Kyren Williams. I'm really excited and they've done an excellent job of really establishing a foundation and I think we've gotten better. That's the most important thing. There has been a consistent improvement. Now I'm looking forward to seeing that come to life this week and then when we get a chance to kick off at 4:30 on Saturday.”

Legendary Status

While the 2023 class isn't there yet, as they look to finish their defining third year on the highest of notes, a championship would be everything for the legacy. The great classes produce titles and with 2023 producing team captains, Pro Bowlers, and game-changers, they will have their platform to make their ultimate statement before entering the final year of their rookie deals.

