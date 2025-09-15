Which Rams Unit Showed Up in Massive Week 2 Win
The Los Angeles Rams picked up a massive win in Week 2. For the Rams, it was not pretty to start the game in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Rams did not play sharply in the first half, but once again, the adjustments were there for the team when they needed to make them, and it was a whole different story in the second half of the football game. The Rams found a spark at the half, and that led them to a massive victory on the road.
The Rams offense found its footing in the second half, and that led to the defense finding its rhythm as well. The Rams played a well-sounding game in the second half, and they looked like the team that is going to be trouble this season. The one thing that helped the Rams turn it around in the second half was their depth on both sides of the ball. That got the stars going for this team as well.
That is one thing the Rams have done well over the last few seasons. The depth for the Rams has always been ready to come in and make plays. That is exactly what they showed in this game. That is a big sign for the Rams this season. They could rely on their depth if they need to.
"Really pleased to win the game, I thought a lot of guys contributed," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "That is where you can see the depth of our football team. We will enjoy this ... And what a great challenge we have again next week against the Philadelphia Eagles next week."
Sean McVay on Improving
"I think there are going to be some cool learning options as well. We had a couple of things in the red zone where we want to be able to connect, but we had a lot of good catches and runs ... I thought the touchdown was big. And Puka, what a stud. He is so critical whether it is 4th and 1 with a 45-yard touchdown run. He ends up breaking the tackle. And in the drive, we really felt like the game opened up was two plays in a row to start to lead to explosive. It was good."
