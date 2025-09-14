Ram Digest

5 Blunt Observations From the Rams' Win Over Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have to answer a bunch of questions following their week two road victory

Brock Vierra

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams walked away with a comfortable 33-19 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday but until the fourth quarter, the Rams had every chance of losing the contest. Here are my five observations.

1. Darious Williams isn't done yet

Darious Williams was forced into action and he made it clear. The three-man cornerback rotation is wrong and he deserves his snaps. When Ahkello Witherspoon left the game to injury, whether we want to argue Cam Ward was hitting Elic Ayomanor in hard-to-defend spots (which he was), when the Rams needed a stop, it was Williams who made the pass breakup.

Darious Williams
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (24) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was interesting seeing Williams and McVay high five. They're cool but that was Williams telling McVay he's more than ready to play.

2. The run designs are not working

While there is a running back controversy, nothing is more evident that the Rams refuse to attempt to run the football in short yardage situations than what we saw on Sunday.

Kyren Williams
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes the ball past Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

At one point, the Rams ran seven straight passing plays inside the Tennessee ten yard line.

3. The Rams red zone issues remain a massive problem

I once stated Davante Adams should solve the Rams' red zone problems. Little did I think the Rams usage of Adams was just to throw the ball at him repeatedly. This is the second straight week McVay has struggled to sequence plays in the red zone. For whatever reason and there are many, the Rams have yet to unlock the key to the end zone.

4. Chris Shula has yet to figure out how to contain mobile quarterbacks

Cam Ward just told the entire NFL that he was about it and that he's the new boss of Tennessee. Ward lead the Titans to 19 points on Sunday which marks the first time in the regular season since December eighth, a Rams' defense at full strength surrendered more than ten points.

Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) evades Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward's mobility was a problem and while the Rams corralled him in the end, since he's more of a runner to extend plays instead of a runner to gain yardage, when they take on Jalen Hurts next week, if Shula doesn't get things in order, there's going to be a problem.

5. There's a running back controversy

Blake Corum was given the reigns in the critcal moments and rose to the occasion putting the game on ice with the first score of his career. He was more explosive than Kyren Williams so is it time to trust Corum more?

Blake Coru
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) lands in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams is the starter, no doubt about it but the snap counts needs to equal out.

Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated.