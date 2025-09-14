5 Blunt Observations From the Rams' Win Over Titans
The Los Angeles Rams walked away with a comfortable 33-19 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday but until the fourth quarter, the Rams had every chance of losing the contest. Here are my five observations.
1. Darious Williams isn't done yet
Darious Williams was forced into action and he made it clear. The three-man cornerback rotation is wrong and he deserves his snaps. When Ahkello Witherspoon left the game to injury, whether we want to argue Cam Ward was hitting Elic Ayomanor in hard-to-defend spots (which he was), when the Rams needed a stop, it was Williams who made the pass breakup.
It was interesting seeing Williams and McVay high five. They're cool but that was Williams telling McVay he's more than ready to play.
2. The run designs are not working
While there is a running back controversy, nothing is more evident that the Rams refuse to attempt to run the football in short yardage situations than what we saw on Sunday.
At one point, the Rams ran seven straight passing plays inside the Tennessee ten yard line.
3. The Rams red zone issues remain a massive problem
I once stated Davante Adams should solve the Rams' red zone problems. Little did I think the Rams usage of Adams was just to throw the ball at him repeatedly. This is the second straight week McVay has struggled to sequence plays in the red zone. For whatever reason and there are many, the Rams have yet to unlock the key to the end zone.
4. Chris Shula has yet to figure out how to contain mobile quarterbacks
Cam Ward just told the entire NFL that he was about it and that he's the new boss of Tennessee. Ward lead the Titans to 19 points on Sunday which marks the first time in the regular season since December eighth, a Rams' defense at full strength surrendered more than ten points.
Ward's mobility was a problem and while the Rams corralled him in the end, since he's more of a runner to extend plays instead of a runner to gain yardage, when they take on Jalen Hurts next week, if Shula doesn't get things in order, there's going to be a problem.
5. There's a running back controversy
Blake Corum was given the reigns in the critcal moments and rose to the occasion putting the game on ice with the first score of his career. He was more explosive than Kyren Williams so is it time to trust Corum more?
Williams is the starter, no doubt about it but the snap counts needs to equal out.
