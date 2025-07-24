Watch Rams Puka Nacua Speak After Training Camp Day One
LOS ANGELES, Ca. In his first appearance since training camp, Puka Nacua looked better than ever as he gets his body reacclimated with the game of football. Nacua, one of the friendliest players in the league, took time to answer questions from the press after practice.
Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below
Nacua spoke to reporters at OTAs, making mention of the impact Davante Adams has had on him as well as his new role in the position room.
Q: Has your role in the receiver room changed?
“No, I don't think so. I think when speaking with coach, it's to be who I am. I love the physicality of the game of football and I love being around these guys. They make it so fun and to have new faces. And it's weird, they're asking me questions and I'm like, ‘Wait, Coach Yarbs, do you want me to answer this for real?’ I'm like, ‘I feel like I have still have some of these similar questions,’ but it's been good because it's a teaching moment for me as well to solidify some of those things that we talk over and things that we've run in years past to where we are now are not exactly the same. So it's been a great moment for me to learn and confirm some of that stuff as well.”
Q: What advice have you received from Adams so far in OTAs?
“I think the suddenness and the ability to steal leverage at the line of scrimmage has been something that he thrives on and everybody in the NFL knows that's something that is one of his greatest assets and to be able to figure that out and how that works in our route concepts and the timing of our offense. So I'd say that's been one of the biggest things.”
Q: Could you talk about the respect you have for veteran receivers in the NFL and the impact Davante has had on you since joining the team?
“I think the positive impact has already been felt from Davante. From the moment he walked in he's been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to have a complete different mindset of somebody who's played in various offenses, very different schemes and stuff like that. So it's been exciting to hear from him. But it's been great. I think of guys my rookie year, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek as well as having ‘Coop’ and Matthew who helped me learn the nuances of our offense and allowed me to ask the right questions and provide that comfortable space to be willing to learn right next to them.”
