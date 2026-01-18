Is D.J. Moore Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Bears)

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore was limited in practice early in the week, but he's off the team's injury report and expected to play on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Moore, who was also limited ahead of last week's game against the Green Bay Packers, has not missed a game this season despite popping up on the injury report on several instances.

Last week, Moore was the hero for the Bears, catching the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter to send the team to the divisional round. The veteran receiver finished with six catches (on seven targets) for 64 yards and a score while playing 85.9 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps. So, he should have a sizable role again on Sunday night.

This season, Moore's production took a hit with the emergence of Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland in this passing offense. The former first-round pick had three games with just one reception over his last five regular-season showings, and he finished the regular season with career lows in receptions (50), receiving yards (628) and receptions per game (2.9).

He did score six touchdowns, but at times Moore was a bit of an afterthought in the Chicago offense.

Can he make a big impact in the divisional round on Sunday night? Here's a look at how I'm betting on him in the prop market now that he's off the injury report and good to go against the Rams.

Best D.J. Moore Prop Bet vs. Rams

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best picks and predictions for this matchup why Moore is a solid target after his strong showing in the wild card round:

D.J. Moore OVER 2.5 Receptions (-108)

D.J. Moore had a slow finish to the regular season for the Bears, but he bounced back in a big way against Green Bay, catching six of his seven targets for 64 yards and a score.

He finished with more catches and targets than Rome Odunze, and I think the veteran could have a big game against a Rams defense that has struggled against the pass in recent weeks.

Moore has three or more catches in 12 of his appearances this season, even though he finished the season rather slow. If the Bears fall behind in this matchup, he and Loveland both could have big games, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Bears lean on their passing game after it was so successful against Green Bay.

