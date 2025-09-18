Rams All-22 Review: Bryon Young, Blake Corum Standout
The Los Angeles Rams stay hot with a 2-0 start to the regular season following their 33-19 victory against the Tennessee Titans. It was a slower start than Los Angeles anticipated, but they quickly got into gear during the second half to pull away. As expected, several key starters rose to the occasion to push the Rams to victory.
Context is everything, and the All-22, the coaches' film, reveals more than what a broadcast does on Sundays. I took the pleasure once more to dive into the tape and dissect some of the key standouts from Sunday's win, including breakout players and veterans making their mark ahead of a titanic matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. Let's look at the film...
Byron Young stays hot
Byron Young has quickly developed into a fantastic pass rusher and overall edge defender. With six pressures and three sacks to start the year, the former Tennessee standout is one of the hottest performing defensive players in the NFL, a great sign ahead of the Rams' massive early-afternoon matchup against the Eagles.
Young isn’t going to have run defense as his calling card– that is why he is considered a great pass rush specialist. Yet, he has grown into a solid run defender, despite having middling length at the point of attack. To overcome this, he uses speed-to-power out of his stance to allow himself into the chest plate of opposing blockers to spill a running back’s track, which makes him the force defender in these situations. Two weeks into the year, Young is illustrating much more than meets the eye.
Davante Adams confirms how deadly the Rams' top-end WR duo is
While the Rams tried to force-feed him early in the matchup, Adams settled in with six catches, 106 yards, and a touchdown, confirming the obvious: he is still one of the best at his position. Adams continues to win with excellent short-area quickness and decisiveness at the line of scrimmage. He remains one of the best route runners and separators at this level, even if the explosiveness and speed have tailed off the way side.
He offers a teach-tape on how to sell routes vertically, win at the top of route stems, adjust to the football, and the different types of release packages that he has in his arsenal, including splits, double-tap, burst, or diamond exits. Adams and Puka Nacua have already shown themselves to be a top-level wide receiver duo, and they don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.
Blake Corum makes his case for more touches
It’s time to have conversations about Corum. The former Michigan star brought a unique change of pace to the Titans' run game, and it proved to be very effective with two 15-yard rushes that showcased more burst and explosiveness than starter Kyren Williams.
Now, in all respect to Williams, he is a starter for a reason and will remain as such for the time being, but there was always risk involved with extending him, especially if Corum were to have stout flashes, which he did on Sunday. Corum’s vision is terrific and, as we have discussed plenty of times in recent film reviews, the eyes and feet are synced very well.
Corum can put his foot into the ground and gain quality yardage before contact with great lateral quickness and burst to accelerate vertically. While he won’t run away from defenses, Corum is making a case to have reps between him and Williams split, at least, 55:45 instead of the 65:35 as head coach Sean McVay has stated recently.
Quick-hitting takeaways from Rams win over Titans
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford had another quality performance. The interception was his worst throw of the day, where he attempted to get the ball into an impossibly tight window to Tut atwell on a post-out concept to the close side of the field. Stafford made generally good decisions with the football with tremendous accuracy and trajectory, along with the elite arm talent that has terrorized the league since 2009.
- Cornerback Darius Williams should see the field a lot more with Ahkello Witherspoon out for the foreseeable future with a broken clavicle. He played well in the interim Sunday and looks to take a bigger role on the perimeter starting this Sunday in Philadelphia. I appreciated how well Williams played the catch point on a few reps, including one along the sideline that got McVay fired up. The Rams have a solid rotation at cornerback with Witherspoon out, and should be able to weather the storm without him.
- Titans left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was toyed with throughout the game by Young, Jared Verse, and rookie Josaiah Stewart, who tallied his first career sack. A similar player to Young, Stewart brings explosiveness and a great plan of attack as a pass rusher with an understanding of how to take on blockers in pass sets with initial and secondary counters. Below is a great rep against Moore with what appears to be a swipe/dip/rip combination.
