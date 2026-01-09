Five Bold Predictions For Rams-Panthers Playoff Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams look to take their first step towards the Super Bowl this Saturday and with the matchup comes massive expectations. Here are five bold visions that I believe the Rams will meet to hit their expectations.

1. Adams Dominates Once Again

Davante Adams has had to wait for weeks to return and he will make the NFL remember how dominant he is. One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding Adams' scoring prowess is that it's easy to score from the one-yard line.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

That's a ridiculous notion and anyone who ever played this game at any level knows that.

2. The Landman is Back

With Quentin Lake returning to the starting lineup, Nate Landman will be able to play much more freely and thus, much more aggressively. The Panthers put forth 40 carries during the last game with the Rams and Lake's ability to perform a variety of roles will allow Chris Shula to place Landman in better position to makes plays in front of him.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) reacts after an interception during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As a result of his freedom, I predict Landman will once again perform his patented punch-out against the Panthers.

3. Williams and Corum Lead the Way

Like the Panthers, the Rams have a one-two running back punch of their own. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum look to make their own mark and in the playoffs, when the run game decides championships, the Rams' duo glistens in the Southern sunshine.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Both men combine for 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

4. The Foursome Cements Their Playoff Dominance

Last year, the Rams defensive line told the story of the playoffs. Jared Verse, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and Braden Fiske put the hurt on Sam Darnold and then gave the Philadelphia Eagles the biggest challenge of the postseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Saturday, with more knowledge and a deeper hunger, the Rams once again come to life, sacking Bryce Young four times.

5. Stafford Is Vintage on Saturday

Matthew Stafford appears ready for a historic playoff run. After turning in what was one of the best seasons of his career, Stafford looks to pick up his third win in the Wild Card and while the results of the game remain questionable, I predict Stafford's production will be definitive.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stafford throws for 200+ yards and three touchdowns.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.