Sean McVay Praises Rams' Superstar Defender
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Since the start of the season, there has been no defender more impactful to the success of the Rams than Byron Young. The 2023 draft pick has spent the last two seasons quietly putting together an impressive body of work, but with a new role tailored to his new training methods, Young has snuffed out the run while taking quarterbacks repeatedly to the ground.
The Film Translates
On Monday, Sean McVay spoke about Young's game-winning performance in Tennessee and if he saw anything on film that he didn't see during the game.
“A lot of it you felt live," stated McVay. "I think the relentless pursuit, the energy, the ability to be able to make a bunch of different plays in both phases. You guys have heard me talk about it. I think there are certain guys on game day, you feel them. I felt him all day. I felt the way that he was able to pursue, to force the ball out of [Titans Quarterback Cam] Ward’s hands a couple times when he was scrambling, his ability to relentlessly play through the echo of the whistle, which was reflected on his sack fumble, his production in the run game to be able to win on some two-man games. I thought he was excellent and the film just confirmed that.”
McVay Talks Young's Work Ethic
McVay also went into Young's work ethic and areas of improvement.
“I think it's just a consistent approach every single day, continuing to still realize what are the elite things I can bring to the table? How am I doing my role within the framework of each call that [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula and the defensive coaches activate on a snap-by-snap basis? As you gain experience and you approach things the right way, that repetition can be the mother of learning. He's seen more things. He's played a ton of snaps going into his third year. He's really made a tremendous impact. He's so coachable and he’s got a relentless motor."
"I think he's adding some things where he's playing with great hands, great violence and he's understanding how to be able to anticipate getting off on the count to work edges on people. I think he's just sharpening all of his tools and then he’s using the experience that he's acquired over the last few years to apply it in the right types of situations that arise throughout the course of a game. It's fun to see him play the way that he's capable of and in a lot of instances, sometimes things come to you when you do that.”
