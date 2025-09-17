Rams Sean McVay Previews Critical Rematch With Eagles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have put their week two victory behind them as they look for their first 3-0 start since Super Bowl LVI. In order to do that, they must defeat the Eagles in Philadelphia as McVay's side looks to launch their revenge tour after their postseason loss last season.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters after the Titans game.
Q: Will Darious Williams move into a rotational role with Witherspoon on injured reserve?
“I thought he did a really good job yesterday," stated McVay. "He came in, played 26 snaps and made some good progress. I thought it was a really good reflection of his maturity to be ready to go. [Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes played almost 50 snaps. Cobie Durant ended up playing 41 [snaps] I believe. I think it's good to be able to use those guys. I was really pleased with Forbes and with Cobie. I was really pleased with [Cornerback Darious Williams] ‘D-Will’ coming in. We're still in the midst of getting started on Philly, putting that game plan together. I think using all three of those guys will be to our benefit.”
Q: Were able to watch the Eagles-Chiefs game on the plane ride home?
“WiFi did work. There were certain touch points where the Falcons and Vikings game, I missed parts of that I would've liked to have seen. But we did see it, it came down to the wire. It seemed like all those games in the latter part of the afternoon window came down to the wire. I look forward to really diving into the tape. Right now, we're putting to bed yesterday's game and then usually my preparation after I get done with the media gauntlet is we'll start on the Eagles and watch that Kansas City game.”
Q: What does it mean when Matthew Stafford says Nacua and Adams 'compliment each other as receivers'?
“I think they're two great players," stated McVay. "I think with their skillsets…there's a different way that they both figure out a way to separate, work edges. Ultimately as receivers, they get open, they catch the ball, and they can create after the catch. That's a big deal for us. I think some of the different complimentary skill sets, different tools that they have, but they're both great players. We can use them. I think it's no different than two great runners where their skill sets compliment one another. I would imagine that's what Matthew meant by that.”
