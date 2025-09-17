Ram Digest

Rams Sean McVay Previews Critical Rematch With Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams head coach is only looking towards the future as his team remains undefeated through two weeks

Brock Vierra

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with line judge Carl Johnson (101) about throwing the challenge flag against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with line judge Carl Johnson (101) about throwing the challenge flag against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have put their week two victory behind them as they look for their first 3-0 start since Super Bowl LVI. In order to do that, they must defeat the Eagles in Philadelphia as McVay's side looks to launch their revenge tour after their postseason loss last season.

Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below

On Monday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters after the Titans game.

Q: Will Darious Williams move into a rotational role with Witherspoon on injured reserve?

Darious Williams
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Darious Williams (24) and Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I thought he did a really good job yesterday," stated McVay. "He came in, played 26 snaps and made some good progress. I thought it was a really good reflection of his maturity to be ready to go. [Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes played almost 50 snaps. Cobie Durant ended up playing 41 [snaps] I believe. I think it's good to be able to use those guys. I was really pleased with Forbes and with Cobie. I was really pleased with [Cornerback Darious Williams] ‘D-Will’ coming in. We're still in the midst of getting started on Philly, putting that game plan together. I think using all three of those guys will be to our benefit.”

Q: Were able to watch the Eagles-Chiefs game on the plane ride home?

Jalen Hurts
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet eachother after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“WiFi did work. There were certain touch points where the Falcons and Vikings game, I missed parts of that I would've liked to have seen. But we did see it, it came down to the wire. It seemed like all those games in the latter part of the afternoon window came down to the wire. I look forward to really diving into the tape. Right now, we're putting to bed yesterday's game and then usually my preparation after I get done with the media gauntlet is we'll start on the Eagles and watch that Kansas City game.”

Q: What does it mean when Matthew Stafford says Nacua and Adams 'compliment each other as receivers'?

Matthew Stafford
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls the play in the huddle against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“I think they're two great players," stated McVay. "I think with their skillsets…there's a different way that they both figure out a way to separate, work edges. Ultimately as receivers, they get open, they catch the ball, and they can create after the catch. That's a big deal for us. I think some of the different complimentary skill sets, different tools that they have, but they're both great players. We can use them. I think it's no different than two great runners where their skill sets compliment one another. I would imagine that's what Matthew meant by that.”

