Rams' Matthew Stafford Unveils Final Vision for Offense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have put their week two victory behind them as they look for their first 3-0 start since Super Bowl LVI. In order to do that, they must defeat the Eagles in Philadelphia as McVay's side looks to launch their revenge tour after their postseason loss last season.
Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters after the Titans game.
Q: What has Byron Young improved on to take his play to the next level?
"I think it's just a consistent approach every single day, continuing to still realize what are the elite things I can bring to the table? How am I doing my role within the framework of each call that [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Chris] Shula and the defensive coaches activate on a snap-by-snap basis? As you gain experience and you approach things the right way, that repetition can be the mother of learning," stated McVay. "He's seen more things."
"He's played a ton of snaps going into his third year. He's really made a tremendous impact. He's so coachable and he’s got a relentless motor. I think he's adding some things where he's playing with great hands, great violence and he's understanding how to be able to anticipate getting off on the count to work edges on people. I think he's just sharpening all of his tools and then he’s using the experience that he's acquired over the last few years to apply it in the right types of situations that arise throughout the course of a game. It's fun to see him play the way that he's capable of and in a lot of instances, sometimes things come to you when you do that.”
Q: What is Terrance Ferguson’s development plan and what his future looks like?
“We'll see. I thought it was a hell of a play that he made on the blocked extra point to be able to go track that thing down. Like I mentioned to you guys postgame, he's done a really good job. I think it's a case-by-case thing. He ended up playing on third downs a lot of the time yesterday. The ball didn’t necessarily find him, but he did a good job. I think it'll only be an incremental build. I was really pleased with [Tight End] Tyler Higbee yesterday. [Tight End] Davis Allen just continues to find the end zone. Those guys did a nice job. With what Terence had, I think he's only going to be a guy that's going to continue to improve and we want to continue to find ways to get him involved. What does that look like? It’s hard for me to say until we really get a game plan together this week.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE